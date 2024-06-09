Tinubu Names Roads in Abuja After Chinua Achebe, JP Clark

President Bola Tinubu has underscored his administration’s commitment to prioritizing people-focused development by inaugurating essential infrastructure in the Guzape District Lot II, Abuja, on Saturday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Commending the contractor, Gilmor Engineering Limited, for their work on the project, President Tinubu emphasized that his dedication to providing infrastructure nationwide is driven by a desire to enhance citizens’ quality of life, rather than personal enrichment.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, President Tinubu affirmed, “I stand here as President; I do not have a plot of land here (Guzape District). But I have the people’s support and the mandate to deliver good quality of life and a living environment.”

He praised the leadership qualities of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, acknowledging his role in overseeing the completion of significant projects in Abuja amidst challenging times for the nation. President Tinubu lauded Minister Wike’s capacity to lead a team effectively and fulfill promises, commending him for his dedication.

President Tinubu also urged the residents of Guzape to prioritize compensation over litigation, emphasizing the importance of focused development for economic prosperity and communal benefits.

Furthermore, responding to Minister Wike’s request, President Tinubu acceded to the naming of major roads in Guzape District after literary icons Chinua Achebe and JP Clark, underscoring the significance of their contributions to Nigerian literature.

Minister Wike, in his remarks, detailed the project’s history, highlighting its challenges and the resilience shown in its execution. He commended President Tinubu for his unwavering support and commitment to the project, ensuring its continuity and eventual completion.

The FCT Minister assured the President of the timely completion of the ‘diplomatic area’ within Guzape District and provided insights into the comprehensive development plan for the entire district.

In an overview of the project, the Executive Secretary of FCDA, Shehu Hadi Ahmad, outlined the scope and objectives of the Guzape District development, emphasizing its significance in providing residential, commercial, and recreational facilities across the area.