Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

Tinubu Names Roads in Abuja After Chinua Achebe, JP Clark

By: Adeniyi Kurt

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has underscored his administration’s commitment to prioritizing people-focused development by inaugurating essential infrastructure in the Guzape District Lot II, Abuja, on Saturday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Commending the contractor, Gilmor Engineering Limited, for their work on the project, President Tinubu emphasized that his dedication to providing infrastructure nationwide is driven by a desire to enhance citizens’ quality of life, rather than personal enrichment.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, President Tinubu affirmed, “I stand here as President; I do not have a plot of land here (Guzape District). But I have the people’s support and the mandate to deliver good quality of life and a living environment.”

He praised the leadership qualities of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, acknowledging his role in overseeing the completion of significant projects in Abuja amidst challenging times for the nation. President Tinubu lauded Minister Wike’s capacity to lead a team effectively and fulfill promises, commending him for his dedication.

President Tinubu also urged the residents of Guzape to prioritize compensation over litigation, emphasizing the importance of focused development for economic prosperity and communal benefits.

Furthermore, responding to Minister Wike’s request, President Tinubu acceded to the naming of major roads in Guzape District after literary icons Chinua Achebe and JP Clark, underscoring the significance of their contributions to Nigerian literature.

Minister Wike, in his remarks, detailed the project’s history, highlighting its challenges and the resilience shown in its execution. He commended President Tinubu for his unwavering support and commitment to the project, ensuring its continuity and eventual completion.

The FCT Minister assured the President of the timely completion of the ‘diplomatic area’ within Guzape District and provided insights into the comprehensive development plan for the entire district.

In an overview of the project, the Executive Secretary of FCDA, Shehu Hadi Ahmad, outlined the scope and objectives of the Guzape District development, emphasizing its significance in providing residential, commercial, and recreational facilities across the area.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Air Peace Extends Lagos-London Flight Schedule to March 2025**
Next article
Senate Passes Bill for 300% Increase in Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Benefits
Adeniyi Kurt
Adeniyi Kurthttp://guardian.ng

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Passes N98.5 Billion Supplementary Budget for FCT

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
The House of Representatives has passed the 2024 supplementary...

Senate Passes Bill for 300% Increase in Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Benefits

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  The Senate has passed a bill seeking to substantially...

Air Peace Extends Lagos-London Flight Schedule to March 2025**

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  Air Peace, the largest airline in West Africa, has...

Court Overturns Lower Court’s Verdict, Exonerates Saraki in N3.5 Billion Fraud Case

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the former President of the 8th...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Passes N98.5 Billion Supplementary Budget for FCT

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
The House of Representatives has passed the 2024 supplementary...

Senate Passes Bill for 300% Increase in Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Benefits

Data & News Analysis 0
  The Senate has passed a bill seeking to substantially...

Air Peace Extends Lagos-London Flight Schedule to March 2025**

Aviation 0
  Air Peace, the largest airline in West Africa, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Passes N98.5 Billion Supplementary Budget for FCT

Bisi Adele - 0