Senate Passes Bill for 300% Increase in Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Benefits

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

 

The Senate has passed a bill seeking to substantially increase the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in Nigeria by up to 300%.

The decision came after the adoption of the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, presented by Senator Mohammed Monguno, Chairman of the committee representing Borno North.

The bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Prescribe the Salaries, Allowances, and Fringe Benefits of Judicial Office Holders in Nigeria and for Related Matters,” was forwarded by the President.

Under the proposed legislation, the Chief Justice of Nigeria is set to receive a total monthly package of 5,385,047.26, while Justices of the Supreme Court will earn a total of N4,213,192.54. Additionally, the President of the Court of Appeal is slated to earn a monthly package of N4,478,415.78.

Other beneficiaries include justices of the Court of Appeal, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, and others, who are set to receive varying monthly packages ranging from N3,527,022.61 to N3,726,665.40.

Senator Monguno highlighted the unanimous support for the bill during its public hearing, emphasizing its alignment with the justice sector reform initiative of the present administration. He described the legislation as both timely and essential, given the economic realities and high inflation in the country.

Monguno emphasized the importance of fair compensation for judicial officers in upholding the judiciary’s impartiality and integrity, noting that adequate remuneration would attract and retain highly qualified professionals on the bench.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the proposed increment has been factored into the 2024 Appropriation Act, ensuring financial security for retired judicial officers and allowing them to retire comfortably after years of service.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adele
