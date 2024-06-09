Russian Naval Ships, Including Nuclear Submarine, Set to Visit Cuba Next Week

Cuba’s government announced Thursday that a group of Russian naval vessels, including the frigate Gorshkov, the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, the fleet oil tanker Pashin, and the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker, will dock at the port of Havana from June 12 to 17. The visit, described as a continuation of historically friendly relations, underscores Cuba’s ongoing collaboration with nations like Russia.

The statement from the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces emphasized that none of the visiting ships carry nuclear weapons, assuring that the stopover poses no threat to the region. According to Cuba, hosting naval units from friendly nations has been a longstanding practice of the revolutionary government.

While Cuba confirmed the visit, Moscow has yet to officially corroborate the details. This isn’t the first time Russian Navy ships have visited Cuba, a pivotal ally during the Cold War era, when the former Soviet Union deployed nuclear missiles to the island during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Last July saw a similar visit when the Russian Navy’s training class ship Perekop made a four-day stop in Havana.

The upcoming visit, however, appears to be the largest of its kind in recent years. Cuba’s increasing reliance on Russian oil and aid amid its severe economic crisis adds significance to the visit.

The announcement coincides with heightened tensions between Russia and Western nations, particularly following US President Joe Biden’s approval for Ukraine to conduct limited strikes inside Russian territory using American munitions. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned against such actions, warning that supplying weapons to conflict zones could escalate tensions.

Amid these developments, Russia’s military is expected to boost its naval and air presence near the United States this summer, including potential port calls in Cuba and Venezuela. However, the US State Department and Pentagon stress that these routine maneuvers pose no direct threat to the United States.