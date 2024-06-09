Rivers State 2027: Governor Fubara Fit for Re-election, APC Member Insists

Rivers State, June 8, 2024 – Sir Joe Korka-Waadah, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has announced that plans are underway to adopt Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the consensus candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Korka-Waadah revealed that the move is in response to growing concerns about former Governor Nyesom Wike’s domineering political attitude, which has led to the formation of a new political movement in Rivers State. “Due to the litany of political missteps by Nyesom Wike, a new political movement has emerged in Rivers State. His overbearing attitude has compelled a new wave of political force to emerge,” he stated.

He elaborated that stakeholders from various political backgrounds have united, reconciling former adversaries and re-engaging those previously inactive in politics. This collective effort aims to rescue the state from the control of what he described as a “known and established hegemon.”

Korka-Waadah suggested that the political landscape for the 2027 election might see Governor Fubara running unopposed, with multiple parties potentially merging their structures to support a single candidate. “There is a strong likelihood that come 2027, Rivers State may have only one governorship candidate unopposed. Most, if not all, other parties would collapse their structures into one,” he said.

He praised Governor Fubara for his tactful, humble, and open-minded approach to governance, despite facing significant challenges. “Through his sudden twist of fate, from emerging against the odds to reign at the helms, from being guided through soft landing into sudden thrust into adversity, Fubara has been handling it all with tact, humility, open-mindedness, and magnanimity.”

Korka-Waadah highlighted Fubara’s prudent, selfless, and transparent management of state resources, as well as his commitment to evenly distributing development projects across Rivers State. “Fubara is proving to be that governor for all Rivers the state has never had in the past eight years,” he remarked.

As consultations and debates continue among political stakeholders, Fubara is emerging as the dominant choice. “Amidst the ongoing consultations, deliberate and debates towards unification through harmonisation of interests, he is proving to be the dominant choice with the feelers from stakeholders,” Korka-Waadah noted.

He concluded with a call to end the state’s political division and exploitation by national power brokers, stating, “For too long, Rivers, our state, has suffered as the common conduit powers brokers of national politics feast on to filter away our enviable resources while perpetually dividing us. The time to end that narrative is here. Enough is enough.”