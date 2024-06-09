Menu
Food Inflation

Rising Prices of Beans Spark Concern Among Lagos Residents

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Lagos residents are expressing growing concern over the continued surge in the price of beans, a staple source of protein in their diets. Interviews conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday revealed widespread worries about the affordability and availability of beans, which has become increasingly unaffordable for many households.

Since the beginning of the year, the price of beans has seen a significant increase, with a 40kg bag jumping from N26,000 to N115,000, and a 100kg bag rising from N55,000 to N230,000. This steep rise has left many families struggling to afford this essential food item.

Mrs. Uloma Chigozirim, a mother of four, expressed concern about the potential impact on children’s nutrition due to the high cost of beans, which was once a reliable and affordable source of protein for many households.

One possible reason for the price hike, according to Mr. Uche Ikenga, a beans farmer from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is the seasonal nature of bean cultivation. Last year’s low harvest, coupled with challenges such as cattle foraging on bean farms, has led to a scarcity of the crop and subsequent price increase.

Traders like Mr. Ahmed Yusuf from Ile-Epo Market, Agege, have observed a steady rise in prices, making it difficult to predict future availability. High demand for beans, combined with a decrease in cultivation due to various factors, has contributed to the current situation.

Concerned residents like Mrs. Bunmi Arowolo and Mrs. Eugenia Uloma are calling for government intervention to address the underlying issues affecting bean production and distribution. They emphasize the importance of food security and affordability, especially for families struggling to make ends meet.

Nutritionists like Ms. Adaeze Oparaku stress the nutritional significance of beans in the diet and recommend exploring alternative protein sources in light of the price increase.

Looking ahead, stakeholders like Mrs. Barinedum Legbara advocate for strategic planning to boost local bean production and ensure a stable supply to meet the demands of the population. They highlight the potential for Nigeria’s agricultural sector to thrive with proper support and planning.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Gbenga Samson

