South East

Probe into Alleged Misconduct your Aide, Abia State CSOs tell Gov. Alex Otti

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In a fervent plea to Governor Alex Otti, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Abia State (CCSGA) has demanded an investigation into the purported misconduct of Mr. Chimereze Okigbo, the Special Assistant on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and his team. The coalition alleges instances of extortion, abuse of human rights, and illegal arrest and detention of innocent citizens.

Expressing grave concern over the reported actions of Okigbo and his associates, the CCSGA urged Governor Otti to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations and, if substantiated, to relieve Okigbo of his duties and ensure appropriate prosecution.

The coalition emphasized the need for an overhaul of the state’s IGR framework under Okigbo’s leadership to prevent further leakages. Additionally, it called for a scrutiny of the integrity, pedigree, and antecedents of prosecutors and magistrates involved in mobile courts across the state.

Highlighting the origins of their concerns, the CCSGA referenced a petition received from Mr. Chinonso Nwizu, an employee of Unik D Limited, an Aba-based haulage and logistics company. Nwizu had allegedly been subjected to unwarranted arrest and detention, prompting the coalition to intervene.

According to the coalition’s account, Nwizu was detained for two days and brought before a court by the police without any lawful justification. The incident occurred after enforcers of daily tickets seized a company truck, despite the vehicle possessing valid documentation.

Narrating the events leading up to Nwizu’s arrest, the coalition described how he was allegedly coerced into paying a hefty sum to regain possession of the truck’s battery, which had been arbitrarily removed. Suspecting further extortion attempts, Nwizu was subsequently apprehended and detained by the IGR team.

The coalition decried the treatment meted out to Nwizu, asserting that such actions tarnished the reputation of the state government. It called for an impartial investigation into the conduct of the Abia IGR team under Okigbo’s supervision, stressing the need for accountability and transparency.

In response to the coalition’s letter, Governor Otti has yet to issue a formal statement, but public pressure continues to mount for swift action to address the alleged misconduct and restore public trust in the administration’s commitment to justice and fairness.

Samuel Onyekwe
