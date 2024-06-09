President Tinubu Appoints New Leadership to Drive Climate Action Agenda

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe as the interim Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), pending confirmation by the Supervisory Council. This move underscores Tinubu’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s green industrial vision and fostering sustainable economic development through climate finance instruments.

Dr. Maduekwe, a seasoned expert with over 15 years of experience in climate policy development and project implementation, will also serve as the Co-Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP). Her academic qualifications and extensive international experience make her well-suited for these critical roles.

Additionally, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance & Stakeholder Engagement. With a background in finance and significant experience in leading roles across financial institutions, Shelleng will play a pivotal role in managing climate finance and stakeholder relations.

Mr. Olamide Fagbuji has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology and Operations. Drawing on his expertise in policy analysis and computer science, Fagbuji will oversee the digitalization of procurement processes and procedural optimization initiatives at the NCCC Secretariat.

These appointments, effective immediately, reflect President Tinubu’s vision for driving climate action and green economic solutions to foster sustainable growth and national prosperity. Tinubu expects the new appointees to leverage their expertise and discipline to advance Nigeria’s climate agenda and achieve tangible results in the pursuit of a greener and more resilient future.