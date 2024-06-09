Menu
Police, DSS, Guards Brigade Busts ‘Mai One Million’ Kidnapper Syndicate in Abuja

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

In a coordinated effort involving operatives from the FCT Police Command, Department of State Services (DSS), and Guards Brigade, the notorious ‘Mai One Million’ kidnapper syndicate was dismantled in a joint raid conducted in Abuja.

Four individuals, identified as Yahaya Abubakar (25), Mohammed Mohamed (ex-convict, 32), Umar Aliyu (20), and Nura Abdullahi (ex-convict, 32), were apprehended during the operation. They confessed to being part of the criminal syndicate responsible for several kidnappings in the region.

The raid, conducted on June 7 at approximately 10:00 am, was prompted by credible intelligence indicating the syndicate’s presence in Gidan Dogo and Kweti Forest, Kaduna State, adjacent to the FCT.

A confrontation ensued between the security forces and the kidnappers, resulting in the arrest of the suspects and the successful rescue of abducted individuals.

Additionally, the illegal structures utilized by the kidnappers were demolished as part of the operation.

Commending the security operatives for their swift action, FCT Police Commissioner, CP Benneth Igweh, reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of FCT residents. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Confirming the success of the raid, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, stated, “The coordinated operation led to a shootout between the bandits and security operatives, resulting in the rescue of victims and the dismantling of the kidnappers’ camps. The rescued individuals have been reunited with their families.”

