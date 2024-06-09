Menu
Pioneering the Internet's Future: Obinna Odirionye and Clouddley Apps

By: Naija247news

Date:

Building the Internet’s Future with Clouddley Apps

Launching an app is more than just creating it—it’s about having the right infrastructure. DevOps engineer Obinna Odirionye recognized this need and founded Clouddley Apps, simplifying cloud deployment for all creators.

### Simplifying Cloud Deployment

Clouddley Apps revolutionizes app launching by removing the complexities of cloud deployment. By connecting Clouddley to GitHub, developers can easily configure and deploy their apps without worrying about load balancing or scaling.

### Key Features

– **Auto-Deployment and Auto-Scaling:** Automatically adjusts resources for optimal efficiency.
– **Network Traffic Management:** Distributes traffic to prevent server overload.
– **Triggr:** Zero-downtime deployment with continuous updates and automatic rollbacks.

### A Collaborative Ecosystem

Odirionye’s vision extends beyond technology, fostering a collaborative community through discussion boards for idea sharing and support. Clouddley democratizes cloud access, making it user-friendly for developers of all levels.

With Clouddley, Obinna Odirionye is not just addressing current challenges but also paving the way for a collaborative and innovative internet future.

Nigeria Gold Reserve Bill Passes Second Reading in Senate
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

