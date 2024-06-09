Patriotic chaos Erupts as Rangers vs. Enyimba Match Abandoned Over Controversial Penalty Call

In a Week 35 showdown of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), the highly anticipated clash between Rangers and Enyimba descended into chaos after a contentious penalty call. The Oriental Derby at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, crucial for the title race, drew a massive crowd eager for a thrilling encounter.

With Rangers leading the standings by just two points, tensions ran high throughout the match, which remained fiercely contested until the final minute. However, controversy struck in stoppage time when Rangers were awarded a penalty after a foul in the box, sparking protests from Enyimba players.

As tempers flared, fans stormed the pitch, prompting Enyimba players to walk off in protest. Despite efforts to resume the match, the intervention of unidentified fans led to its abandonment.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has yet to issue an official statement on the incident, but this is not the first controversy involving Enyimba this season. In a previous match against Doma United, a disputed winning goal led to the abandonment of the game, resulting in Enyimba being fined N7 million and their stadium being closed for three home matches.