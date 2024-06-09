Northern Awareness Network Criticizes Peter Obi’s Comparisons of Nigerian, South African Elections

The Northern Awareness Network (NAN) has issued a strong rebuke to Peter Obi, the former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, over his recent comments regarding the electoral processes in Nigeria and South Africa.

Obi had remarked that the recent election in South Africa served as a model of transparency, contrasting it with Nigeria’s ongoing challenges in achieving democratic governance. However, NAN, through its chairman, Salihu Suleiman, contested Obi’s comparisons, asserting that such analogies were misleading given the distinct political histories and contexts of both nations.

Suleiman emphasized that South Africa’s entrenched democracy, shaped by years of political reform and transformation, stands in stark contrast to Nigeria’s relatively nascent democratic journey, which commenced in 1999 following a prolonged period of military rule. He argued that Obi’s attempt to equate the electoral experiences of these countries revealed a fundamental misunderstanding of their respective political landscapes.

“Peter Obi’s endeavor to draw parallels between the electoral processes of South Africa and Nigeria is utterly absurd,” remarked Suleiman. “These nations are situated at different stages of democratic evolution, and it would be more prudent to concentrate on addressing the specific challenges confronting Nigeria’s electoral system rather than making unwarranted comparisons.”

NAN underscored that Nigeria’s electoral system, still in its formative stages, cannot be equated with South Africa’s more developed democracy. Such comparisons, the network contended, not only distort the reality but also undermine the efforts of Nigerians striving to build a robust democratic framework.

The network urged stakeholders to focus on enhancing Nigeria’s electoral integrity and democratic institutions, rather than engaging in futile juxtapositions with countries at different stages of political development.