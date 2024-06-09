Menu
Nigeria’s Trade Surplus Soars to N6.52 Trillion in Q1 2024

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria’s trade surplus surged to N6.52 trillion in the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest foreign trade statistics report released on Sunday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report highlights that this positive trade balance has been maintained for the sixth consecutive quarter, reflecting a 79.1 percent increase from N3.64 trillion in the previous quarter and a significant rise from N20.9 billion year-on-year.

A trade surplus, indicating that a country’s exports exceed its imports, was evident as Nigeria’s total merchandise trade reached N31.8 trillion in Q1. This marks a 46.3 percent increase over the previous quarter and a 145.6 percent rise compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

“Data revealed that exports accounted for 60.3 percent of total trade in the reviewed quarter with a value of N19.2 trillion, showing an increase of 51 percent compared to Q4 (N12.7 trillion) and a 195.5 percent increase over Q1 2023 (N6.48 trillion),” the NBS report stated.

In Q1, exports were predominantly crude oil, valued at N15.4 trillion, representing 80.8 percent of total exports. Non-crude oil exports were valued at N3.68 trillion, accounting for 19.20 percent of total exports, with non-oil products contributing N1.78 trillion or 9.28 percent.

Imports accounted for 39.7 percent of total trade, amounting to N12.6 trillion in Q1. This figure indicates a 39.6 percent increase from Q4 (N9.05 trillion) and a 95.5 percent rise compared to Q1 2023 (N6.47 trillion).

China topped the list of Nigeria’s import trading partners in Q1, followed by India, the United States of America, Belgium, and The Netherlands. The most traded commodities included Motor spirit ordinary, Gas oil, Durum wheat (Not in seeds), Cane sugar meant for sugar refinery, and other liquefied petroleum gases and gaseous hydrocarbons.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

