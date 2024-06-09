Nigeria’s Super Eagles Salvage Draw Against South Africa in World Cup Qualifier

In their third 2026 World Cup qualification match, Nigeria’s Super Eagles battled to a 1-1 draw against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s early second-half goal secured a crucial point for the team after falling behind at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Under the leadership of new head coach Finidi George, the Eagles showcased a revamped lineup, featuring Stanley Nwabali in goal and a formidable attacking trio of Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ademola Lookman.

Despite the promising squad, the Eagles struggled in the first half, conceding a goal to South Africa’s Themba Zwane in the 29th minute. However, a rejuvenated performance in the second half saw Dele-Bashiru equalize shortly after the restart.

Nigeria’s quest for a victory in the World Cup qualifiers continues, with the team yet to secure a win after drawing with Lesotho and Zimbabwe previously. Currently sitting fifth in the standings with three points, the Super Eagles will face Benin Republic in their next match in Abidjan on Monday.