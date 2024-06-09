Menu
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Passes N98.5 Billion Supplementary Budget for FCT

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

The House of Representatives has passed the 2024 supplementary bill of N98.5 billion for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). This comes as the Senate has also passed the FCTA supplementary bill for second reading, referring it to its committee on FCT for further deliberation.

Chairman of the House Committee on FCT, Hon. Aliyu Betara, presented the committee’s report during the plenary, detailing the need for the supplementary appropriation to address critical infrastructural developments in the nation’s capital.

President Bola Tinubu had previously presented the supplementary appropriation bill to the National Assembly, emphasizing its importance in enhancing essential infrastructures.

Betara highlighted that the supplementary budget, totaling N98.5 billion, is designated for capital projects and services of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

He clarified that the funds, when authorized, shall be disbursed in accordance with the provisions outlined in the supplementary appropriation bill, ensuring transparency and accountability in expenditure.

In a related development, the Senate also passed the FCTA supplementary bill for second reading, with Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, referring the bill to the Committee on FCT for further scrutiny. Akpabio directed the committee to report back to the Senate within two weeks for further deliberations.

While presenting the estimates of the budget during the plenary, Senator Oyelola Ashiru emphasized the importance of supporting the passage of the bill for the development of the FCT. Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, echoed this sentiment, urging senators to endorse the bill, emphasizing that previous debates had already highlighted its significance.

Senate Passes Bill for 300% Increase in Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Benefits
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
