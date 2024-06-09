Nigeria Pushes for N65,000 Minimum Wage; Governors and Private Sector Advocate for N57,000

The Federal Government and state governors are at an impasse over the proposed new minimum wage. While the federal government is advocating for a N65,000 minimum wage, governors and the private sector argue that the maximum feasible amount is N60,000, emphasizing sustainability. They warn that exceeding N57,000 could restrict funds needed for development due to the significant allocation of resources to wages.

Negotiations are ongoing between the federal government and organized labour, which includes the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). Labour unions have rejected the government’s N60,000 offer and adjusted their demand from N497,000 to N494,000. Previously proposed minimum wages of N48,000 and N54,000 were also declined by labour.

Labour leaders assert that the current N30,000 minimum wage is inadequate for workers’ well-being and point out that not all governors are adhering to it, even though it expired in April 2024. NLC President Joe Ajaero emphasized the need for a living wage and highlighted the disparity between the economies of the wealthy and workers, calling for a unified approach.

The disagreement led to a nationwide strike last week, which disrupted economic activities across the country. The strike aimed to expedite the government’s approval of a new minimum wage and reverse increases in electricity tariffs. After negotiations with labour leaders, the government convinced the workers to end the strike, showing a willingness to consider a minimum wage above N60,000 and agreeing to continue discussions to ensure no worker would face penalties for participating in the strike.

However, state governors have criticized the federal government for yielding to labour’s demands without considering the states’ ability to afford a wage above N60,000. The private sector has also expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s decision-making process. Despite the opposition, a government negotiation team member confirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promise of a higher wage.

Financial reports from the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) indicate the challenging fiscal status of many states, suggesting difficulties in meeting wage demands above N57,000. The NGF report, titled ‘Comparative Analysis of States Gross Allocation Between Subsidy and Non-Subsidy Regimes (January – December 2023)’, revealed the total revenues states accrued from the Federation Account, showing variations in revenue before and after the subsidy regime ended.

Most states saw an increase in their allocations following the end of the subsidy regime. For example, Abia State’s allocation increased by 20% from N38.7 billion to N46.3 billion, and Adamawa’s allocation rose by 22% from N38.380 billion to N46.803 billion. Conversely, states like Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Rivers saw decreases in their allocations.

The NGF’s “Analysis of State FAAC Inflows and State Expenditures Profile” indicated that several states might struggle to sustain the minimum wage proposed by organised labour due to financial viability concerns. For instance, Abia, Ekiti, and Gombe are projected to face significant deficits if they implement the proposed wages, highlighting the financial strain on state budgets.

As negotiations continue, the federal government and state governors must reconcile their differences to reach a sustainable and fair resolution that considers both the workers’ needs and the states’ financial capabilities.