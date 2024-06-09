Nigeria Gold Reserve Bill Passes Second Reading in Senate

Lagos — The Nigeria Gold Reserve Bill has successfully passed its second reading in the Senate, marking a significant step towards transforming the country’s economic landscape. Sponsored by Senator Natasha H. Akpoti Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central senatorial district, the bill was debated on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and garnered widespread support.

“On Wednesday, the 5th of June, 2024, I had the honour of debating my very first bill, the Nigeria Gold Reserve Bill. With the progressive support of all senators, the Bill passed the second reading,” Natasha stated.

Once enacted, the bill will establish the Nigeria Gold Authority and redefine guidelines for gold exploration and exploitation. It also proposes incentives for harnessing gold resources, the establishment and management of the Gold Reserve Development Fund, and regulations for artisanal gold miners. Furthermore, it includes provisions for host community development, environmental protection and rehabilitation, and strengthens the Central Bank’s role in gold reserve management. Additionally, the bill expands the functions of the Ministry of Solid Minerals, outlines offences and punishments, and sets up mechanisms for dispute resolution.

According to Natasha, the Gold Bill will bring numerous benefits, including economic diversification, increased foreign investment and revenue generation, job creation, currency stability, infrastructure development, environmental protection, community development, enhanced global competitiveness, regulatory clarity and transparency, and the establishment of a strategic national reserve.

“Next, we will have a public hearing jointly led by the Committees on Solid Minerals and Banking. Stakeholders will have the opportunity to contribute towards developing the relevant regulatory frameworks and laws to ensure that our gold industry benefits citizens, communities, and our beloved country, Nigeria.

“Lastly, I welcome constructive comments and contributions regarding the context and content of the Gold Reserve Bill,” she added.