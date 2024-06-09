Menu
Nigeria Calls for Immediate Global Action in Israel-Palestine Conflict

By: Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has called for immediate global action to de-escalate the extreme violence against noncombatants in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Tuggar also confirmed Nigeria’s support for the ceasefire proposals put forward by President Joe Biden.

He stated, “The Biden ceasefire proposal should be embraced by world leaders and the international community to intensify efforts towards a speedy resolution of the conflict and the immediate cessation of the extreme violence in Gaza and other areas affecting innocent civilians. Equally important is the continuous, sufficient, and unhindered provision of lifesaving humanitarian supplies and services for civilians.”

The minister assured the United States of Nigeria’s support to bring about a complete cessation of violence and an end to the senseless loss of human lives and manmade humanitarian crises.

“We are concerned that the ongoing carnage is setting a bad precedent for the international system of justice and are mindful that justice is antithetical to revenge. The Biden plan presents a clear path towards progress and the conditions required for peace,” Tuggar added.

President Joe Biden’s proposal includes a deal that will lead to a permanent ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of hostages, and a major reconstruction plan to rebuild homes, schools, and hospitals.

According to the minister, Nigeria believes the Biden plan is the best way forward for all parties and can prevent any repetition of tragic incidents, such as the deaths of more than 200 people at the Nuseirat refugee camp on June 8.

