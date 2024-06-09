Nigeria and Canada Forge Economic Ties Through Trade Expo

Nigeria and Canada are set to strengthen their economic partnership through a trade exposition aimed at fostering multimillion-dollar investments and strategic collaborations between the two nations.

Bose Odueke, the Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Oasis International, announced the third installment of the partnership, organized with support from the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and in collaboration with the City of Brampton. This event, scheduled for Toronto, Canada, will focus on unlocking opportunities in infrastructure development, agriculture, technology, innovation, and energy.

The annual expo serves as a vital platform for strategic networking and partnership formation, aiming to facilitate investments and knowledge transfer between Canadian and Nigerian businesses. Odueke emphasized the importance of creating avenues for collaboration, noting the significant potential for economic growth in key sectors.

Highlighting the success of previous editions, Odueke noted the positive impact on fostering collaborations between businesses from both countries. The upcoming Expo, scheduled from September 12-16, is expected to attract top executives, government officials, and representatives from export agencies, fostering dialogue and collaboration.

Victor Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, expressed optimism about the potential for mutual growth and prosperity between Ontario and Nigeria. He emphasized the importance of exploring avenues for further strengthening the economic relationship between the two regions.