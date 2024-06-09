Modi Sworn in for Third Term as Prime Minister, Faces Coalition Challenges

NEW DELHI, June 9 (Reuters) – Narendra Modi was inaugurated as India’s prime minister for a third term on Sunday, following a surprising election outcome that will challenge his ability to maintain policy stability within a coalition government in the world’s most populous nation.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Modi at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president’s palace in New Delhi. The event was attended by thousands of dignitaries, including leaders from seven regional countries, Bollywood stars, and industrialists.

“Honoured to serve Bharat,” Modi posted on X, just before the ceremony, referring to India’s name in Indian languages. The 73-year-old leader, dressed in a white kurta tunic and blue half jacket, received enthusiastic cheers, claps, and chants of “Modi, Modi” from his supporters as he took the oath.

Modi was followed by senior ministers from the previous government, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Piyush Goyal, among others. Their specific portfolios are expected to be announced shortly after the swearing-in ceremony.

Midway through the inauguration, reports emerged that a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims had plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in at least nine deaths and 33 injuries following a suspected militant attack. This incident drew criticism of the security situation from the opposition Congress party.

Modi, who began his career as a publicist for the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), becomes only the second person after independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru to serve three consecutive terms as prime minister.

Modi secured his third term after a multi-stage election that concluded on June 1, with the support of 14 regional parties in his BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Unlike his previous terms, where the BJP had won outright majorities, this term will require navigating coalition dynamics.

The outcome is seen as a significant setback for Modi, as pre-election surveys and exit polls had predicted the BJP would secure even more seats than in 2019.

### Coalition Challenges

While Modi has delivered robust economic growth and elevated India’s global standing, domestic issues such as insufficient job creation, high prices, low incomes, and religious tensions appeared to influence voters to curb his power.

Modi’s new term as prime minister will likely involve significant challenges in building consensus on contentious political and policy issues due to the diverse interests of regional parties and a stronger opposition, analysts say.

Concerns have been raised that fiscal stability in the world’s fastest-growing economy could be strained by demands for higher development funds from states governed by the NDA’s regional partners. Additionally, the BJP may feel pressure to increase welfare spending to regain lost voter support.

Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist, India, at Citi Research, noted that while the broad focus on infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology is expected to continue, “contentious reforms could be delayed.”

Rick Rossow, the Chair in U.S.-India Policy Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, added, “The BJP’s major coalition partners are politically unpredictable, sometimes working with the BJP and sometimes working against them.”

Modi’s election campaign was marked by religious rhetoric and criticism of the opposition for allegedly favoring India’s 200 million minority Muslims. However, since the election result, he has adopted a more conciliatory tone. “We have won the majority … but to run the country, it is unanimity that is crucial … we will strive for unanimity,” Modi said on Friday after the NDA formally named him coalition head.