Geopolitics

Macron Calls Snap Elections After Far-Right Surge in EU Vote

By: Naija247news

Date:

French President Emmanuel Macron stunned the political landscape on Sunday by announcing impromptu legislative elections later this month following a significant defeat in the European Union elections to Marine Le Pen’s far-right party.

Macron’s bold move marks a pivotal moment in his political trajectory, with three years left in his presidency. The outcome of these elections could determine the course of his remaining term, potentially leaving him sidelined in domestic affairs if Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) secures a parliamentary majority.

Acknowledging the sobering results of the EU elections, Macron emphasized the need for clarity and decisive action. In a national address, he declared lower house elections for June 30, followed by a second-round vote on July 7, aiming to address the concerns voiced by the electorate.

The RN, led by the charismatic 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, emerged victorious with approximately 32% of the vote, surpassing Macron’s ticket by more than double, according to initial exit polls. The Socialist party trailed closely behind Macron, capturing 14% of the vote.

Le Pen, positioned as the frontrunner for the 2027 presidential election, welcomed Macron’s decision, expressing readiness to assume power if entrusted by the French electorate in the upcoming national elections.

Macron’s advisers cited encounters during the recent commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings as a catalyst for his decision, where he encountered citizens expressing fatigue with perpetual political discord in parliament.

Le Pen and Bardella capitalized on discontent surrounding immigration, crime, and economic challenges, framing the EU election as a midterm evaluation of Macron’s mandate. Their messaging resonated with voters grappling with societal issues and an ongoing inflation crisis.

