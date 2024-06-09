Kanye West Accuses Former Assistant of ‘Blackmail and Extortion’ Following Her Complaint Against Him

In response to a lawsuit filed by his former personal assistant, Kanye West has accused her of “blackmail and extortion.” The ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, claims she faced sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, alleging that West sent her explicit texts, photos, videos, and phone calls before terminating her employment in 2022.

Pisciotta, who served as an executive in West’s companies, is seeking compensation for wrongful termination and breach of contract. West’s legal representative responded by announcing that the rapper is planning his own lawsuit against Pisciotta, accusing her of making baseless allegations and demanding $50 million in a recent filing.

According to West’s representative, Pisciotta was dismissed for being unqualified and making unreasonable demands, including a $4 million annual salary. They also allege that she stole West’s phone to destroy records and used sexual coercion to demand money and luxury items.

Pisciotta, who did not respond to requests for comment, claims in her lawsuit that she was hired in July 2021 for West’s Yeezy fashion line and later became his personal assistant with a $1 million salary. She alleges West promised an additional $1 million if she closed her OnlyFans account, only to begin sending her vulgar messages and explicit content thereafter.

The lawsuit details incidents of sexual harassment, including West masturbating during phone calls and asking inappropriate questions. Pisciotta claims she was promoted to Chief of Staff with a $4 million salary in September 2022 but was fired a month later, with a promised $3 million severance payment that she never received.

In addition to wrongful termination, Pisciotta is suing for fraud, unpaid wages, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.