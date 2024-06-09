June 12: “Beko and I Warned Saro-Wiwa Not to Return to Port Harcourt”

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

The June 12, 1993, presidential election stands out as a pivotal moment in Nigerian history. Despite its significance, the ideals it represents are not being upheld by current leaders, laments Prof. Odion Akhaine, who was detained for advocating for the election’s revalidation. Reflecting on June 12’s legacy, Akhaine shares his experiences and critiques the current political climate.

Significance of June 12

Akhaine believes the best way to immortalize June 12 is by practicing its principles—free and fair elections. “Since 1999, Nigerian elections have not been genuinely free and fair,” he notes. The 2007 elections were particularly flawed, according to Commonwealth observers. Akhaine emphasizes that the ethos of June 12, representing transparent elections and rejecting military rule, has been consistently undermined by state actors and politicians.

Recent Elections and Systemic Issues

In the last elections, Nigerians expected results to be transmitted from polling units via the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV), but this did not happen. Akhaine stresses the need to make votes count and ensure continuous voter engagement. He also criticizes the current state actors for perpetuating a form of dictatorship, subverting democratic processes, and ignoring the need for systemic restructuring.

Local Government Autonomy Debate

Akhaine addresses the controversial issue of local government autonomy, arguing that local governments should remain within state jurisdiction. He believes the autonomy bill, which seeks to classify local governments as a tier of the Nigerian state, deepens the contradictions within Nigeria’s federal structure.

Civil Society’s Role

Akhaine highlights the distinction between social movements and NGOs, emphasizing that social movements, unlike NGOs, are driven by grassroots efforts. He recalls the Campaign for Democracy (CD), which operated without external funding, and stresses the need to rebuild civil society as fighting organs rather than donor-dependent NGOs.

Personal Struggles and Reflections

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Akhaine recounts his detentions and close encounters with death during the June 12 struggle. He recalls meeting Ken Saro-Wiwa on the eve of his return to Port Harcourt, warning him of the dangers. Saro-Wiwa’s subsequent arrest and execution profoundly impacted Akhaine, reinforcing his commitment to the cause despite the risks.

Hope for the Future

Despite the challenges, Akhaine remains hopeful. He believes that inspiring hope in Nigerians is crucial and that historical movements will continue to shape the nation’s future. He calls for a renewed commitment to the values of June 12 and a collective effort to uphold democratic principles in Nigeria.