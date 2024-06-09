Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

“I can’t stand and join either Sim or Wike, Amaechi reacts to Rivers State Political Crisis

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Rotimi Amaechi Declines to Support Governor Fubara or Minister Wike Amidst Rivers State Political Crisis

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Governor of Rivers State and immediate-past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated he will not support either Governor Siminalayi Fubara or Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, amidst the ongoing political crisis in the State.

Amaechi, who had remained silent since the onset of the conflict between Fubara and Wike, made his stance clear on Friday during a visit to All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Okorinama West at his residence in Port Harcourt. He attributed Governor Fubara’s popularity in Rivers State to his public opposition to Wike.

“I can’t stand and join either Sim or Wike. I will not join Sim; I will not join Wike. But don’t forget that the two are not big without you people, I hope you know that,” Amaechi said. “What Sim thinks is popular today, is because he is anti-Wike. That’s his popularity, not that Sim is the best man on earth. It’s because he is anti-Wike and because the state is tired of Wike.”

Encouraging young supporters to take an active role in shaping the leadership of the State, Amaechi expressed regret that some of his former supporters had shifted their allegiance due to personal interests.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Govs, lawmakers, public officers should also earn N62k minimum wage — Father Mbaka
Next article
Nigeria’s Trade Surplus Soars to N6.52 Trillion in Q1 2024
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nollywood Actor Hanks Anuku speaks on viral video, says ‘I’m not a madman,’

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Dispels Rumors of Mental Instability, Reveals Impact of...

“Hamas Reports Three Hostages Killed, Including U.S. Citizen, in Israeli Military Operation”

Naija247news Naija247news -
CAIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades...

British TV Presenter Michael Mosley Found Dead on Greek Island

Naija247news Naija247news -
ATHENS/SYMI, Greece, June 9 (Reuters) - British TV presenter...

G7 Summit to Address China-Russia Trade Impact on Ukraine

Naija247news Naija247news -
, No Immediate Bank Sanctions Planned WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nollywood Actor Hanks Anuku speaks on viral video, says ‘I’m not a madman,’

Nollywood 0
Dispels Rumors of Mental Instability, Reveals Impact of...

“Hamas Reports Three Hostages Killed, Including U.S. Citizen, in Israeli Military Operation”

Geopolitics 0
CAIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades...

British TV Presenter Michael Mosley Found Dead on Greek Island

Lifestyle News 0
ATHENS/SYMI, Greece, June 9 (Reuters) - British TV presenter...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nollywood Actor Hanks Anuku speaks on viral video, says ‘I’m not...

Bisi Adele - 0