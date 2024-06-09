“I can’t stand and join either Sim or Wike, Amaechi reacts to Rivers State Political Crisis

Rotimi Amaechi Declines to Support Governor Fubara or Minister Wike Amidst Rivers State Political Crisis

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Governor of Rivers State and immediate-past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated he will not support either Governor Siminalayi Fubara or Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, amidst the ongoing political crisis in the State.

Amaechi, who had remained silent since the onset of the conflict between Fubara and Wike, made his stance clear on Friday during a visit to All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Okorinama West at his residence in Port Harcourt. He attributed Governor Fubara’s popularity in Rivers State to his public opposition to Wike.

“I can’t stand and join either Sim or Wike. I will not join Sim; I will not join Wike. But don’t forget that the two are not big without you people, I hope you know that,” Amaechi said. “What Sim thinks is popular today, is because he is anti-Wike. That’s his popularity, not that Sim is the best man on earth. It’s because he is anti-Wike and because the state is tired of Wike.”

Encouraging young supporters to take an active role in shaping the leadership of the State, Amaechi expressed regret that some of his former supporters had shifted their allegiance due to personal interests.