Howard University Revokes Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Honorary Degree Following Assault Video

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The board of Howard University, a historically-black institution in Washington DC, has taken action to strip Sean “Diddy” Combs of his honorary degree after a video emerged online showing him physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

The surveillance footage, captured in 2016 and obtained exclusively by CNN, depicted the rapper assaulting Ventura during an altercation at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. Combs was seen grabbing Ventura by the neck, throwing her to the floor, and kicking her multiple times.

Despite Combs’ public apology for his actions, Howard University deemed his behavior incompatible with its core values and beliefs. In a statement issued on Friday, the university announced the removal of Combs’ name from all documents listing honorary degree recipients and the termination of a scholarship and gift agreement made with the rapper in 2016.

Howard University conferred the honorary degree on Combs in 2014. The university affirmed its stance against interpersonal violence and expressed its unwavering commitment to upholding its values.

The Sean Combs Foundation, which made a $1 million donation through a gift agreement in 2016, did not provide any comment on the university’s decision.

