Govs, lawmakers, public officers should also earn N62k minimum wage — Father Mbaka

Catholic priest Ejike Mbaka has called for governors and members of the national assembly to earn the same N62,000 minimum wage proposed by the federal government. Speaking in an interview with AIT on Saturday, Mbaka reacted to the ongoing demand for a new minimum wage by organized labour.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) recently initiated an indefinite strike due to the federal government’s failure to meet their wage demands, causing significant disruptions to essential services. However, the labour unions temporarily suspended the strike for one week to allow for negotiations with the federal government, which resumed on June 6, proposing the new minimum wage.

Mbaka criticized the secrecy surrounding the salaries of national assembly members, which has led to widespread speculation and debate. He expressed concern that the disparity in wages could push Nigerians to the brink of rebellion.

“We can push these poor Nigerians to the point of rebellion. That is my fear. All of us were in Lagos that day, we couldn’t come back. Just like a joke, the labour people entered the airport and stopped every operation. If this happens again, it might lead to unforeseen consequences,” Mbaka warned.

He argued for a uniform wage policy, stating, “If we decide to give labour N60,000 or N62,000, why not generalize it to the house of assembly members, senatorial members, house of representative members, and governors? All of them are civil servants. So, are the others slaves?”

Mbaka criticized the excessive allowances granted to lawmakers, including sitting, wardrobe, newspaper, vehicle, and suffering allowances, suggesting that such benefits should instead go to the impoverished masses in villages. He highlighted the plight of underpaid teachers, nurses, doctors, and other civil servants who work tirelessly despite the high inflation rate in the country.

He urged the government to address the minimum wage issue promptly to prevent another strike. “It is a matter of handling the bull by the horn tactfully but very speedily because if they are not careful, this crisis can be hijacked, and nobody knows the ripple effects,” Mbaka concluded.