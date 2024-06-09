Global Food Prices Rise for Third Consecutive Month in May

LONDON, June 7 – The United Nations’ world food price index climbed for the third month in a row in May, driven by rising prices for cereals and dairy products, which offset declines in sugar and vegetable oils.

According to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 120.4 points in May, marking a 0.9% increase from its revised April level. Despite this rise, the May reading was still 3.4% lower than the same period last year.

The FAO index had reached a three-year low in February as food prices continued to decrease from the record peak experienced in March 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a major crop exporter.

The increase in May was primarily supported by a 6.3% month-on-month rise in cereal prices, amid growing concerns about adverse crop conditions affecting the 2024 harvests in key regions such as North America, Europe, and the Black Sea.

Dairy prices also saw an increase of 1.8% from April, driven by higher demand ahead of the summer holidays and fears of reduced milk production in Western Europe. Conversely, the FAO’s sugar index dropped significantly by 7.5% on a monthly basis, as the new harvest in top producer Brazil began well. Vegetable oil prices fell by 2.4%, influenced by rising seasonal palm oil production.

In a separate report on cereal supply and demand, the FAO projected world cereal production for 2024/25 to be around 2.846 billion metric tons, roughly equivalent to the record output of 2023/24. Increased production of barley, rice, and sorghum is expected to offset declines in maize and wheat. However, the FAO cautioned that adverse weather conditions in the Black Sea region might lead to a downgrade in global wheat production, a possibility not yet reflected in the forecast.

World cereal utilization for 2024/25 is anticipated to rise by 0.5% year-on-year, reaching a new record high of 2.851 billion tons. Additionally, global cereal stocks are expected to increase by 1.5% from their opening levels to a record 897 million tons.