A report by Europe 1, a popular French radio station, alleges that Turkey is suspected of fueling unrest in New Caledonia, an overseas French territory in the Pacific Ocean. The report claims that both Azerbaijan and Turkey are believed to be exploiting Caledonian separatists, a revelation purportedly acknowledged by French intelligence.

The unrest in New Caledonia erupted following the advancement of legislative plans allowing long-term residents to participate in territorial elections. Separatists argue that this move would undermine the indigenous Kanak vote, comprising approximately 40% of the population.

The escalation of violence in Noumea resulted in five fatalities, including two gendarmes, and left hundreds injured, prompting the declaration of a state of emergency. As tensions persist, the French government deployed an additional 1,000 security personnel to the city.

While Paris has previously accused Azerbaijan of interference in New Caledonia, allegations against Turkey have surprised officials in Ankara. French Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories, Gerald Darmanin, implicated Baku in the unrest, expressing regret over alleged deals between Caledonian independence leaders and Azerbaijan.

In response, Azerbaijan dismissed the accusations as “baseless,” despite signing a memorandum of understanding with a local Caledonian parliamentarian in April, facilitating parliamentary relations.

The report by Europe 1 further suggests that representatives of indigenous groups from New Caledonia attended an international conference on decolonization in Turkey, with their transportation reportedly funded by Azerbaijan’s secret services.

However, Ankara has responded with amusement to these allegations, emphasizing its focus on domestic matters. The Turkish capital views the accusations as unfounded, particularly considering the geographical distance between Turkey and New Caledonia.

Additionally, Europe 1 accused Turkey of orchestrating a disinformation campaign against France, linking it to alleged alliances between secret services to undermine the French state. Analysts speculate that Azerbaijan’s involvement in New Caledonia may stem from geopolitical tensions related to President Macron’s support for Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.