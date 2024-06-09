Far-Right Parties Achieve Major Gains in EU Parliamentary Elections, Shocks Scholz and Macron

Far-right parties have made significant advances in the European Union parliamentary elections, delivering substantial defeats to two of the bloc’s key leaders: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In Germany, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was projected to take second place in Sunday’s EU election, according to public broadcaster ARD. This highlights the party’s resilience ahead of next year’s federal election. The Eurosceptic party was expected to secure a record 16.5 percent of the vote, a 5.5 percentage point increase from the 2019 EU election, and more than all three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition.

The opposition conservatives were forecasted to come first, rising slightly to 29.5 percent. Germany’s Greens were the biggest losers, dropping 8.5 percentage points to 12 percent, punished by voters for the costs associated with policies to reduce CO2 emissions. Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) also fared poorly, with expected results of 14 percent and 5 percent respectively, down from 15.8 percent and 5.4 percent in the previous election.

These results reflect a broader shift rightwards in the European Parliament across the bloc of 450 million citizens. Analysts suggest this will make it much harder for established parties to form workable coalitions and will further coarsen the political climate, as seen with the surge in violence against politicians and activists during the campaign.

Despite recent scandals, including its lead candidate stepping back after controversial remarks about the SS, the AfD performed well. Co-leader Alice Weidel attributed this to growing anti-European sentiment and dissatisfaction with Brussels bureaucracy.

In France, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally dominated the polls, leading President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve the national parliament and call for new elections. This move poses a significant political risk as his party could face more losses, potentially hindering the remainder of his presidential term, which ends in 2027. Projected results placed Le Pen’s National Rally at around 33 percent, securing 31 seats in the incoming European Parliament, more than double the score of Macron’s liberals at 15 percent.

Macron acknowledged the defeat, stating, “I’ve heard your message, your concerns, and I won’t leave them unanswered,” emphasizing that calling a snap election demonstrates his commitment to democracy.

Across the EU, the Christian Democrats and the Socialists remained the dominant forces. The far-right’s gains came at the expense of the Greens, who were expected to lose about 20 seats and fall to sixth position in the legislature.

Reporting from Berlin, Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen noted that Eurosceptic parties appeared set to form a significant bloc in the next European Parliament, potentially influencing climate, agriculture, and migration policies. However, she also highlighted that far-right parties are not united, with divisions among them despite efforts to reach out to each other.

“We’ve seen Marine Le Pen, for example, reaching out to [Prime Minister] Giorgia Meloni in Italy,” Vaessen said. “But after tonight, we will have to see how these groups will be formed and what kind of influence they will have.”

### Source: Al Jazeera and News Agencies