Menu
Search
Subscribe
North Central

Court Overturns Lower Court’s Verdict, Exonerates Saraki in N3.5 Billion Fraud Case

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the former President of the 8th Senate, has hailed the recent Supreme Court judgment, which overturned a 2018 decision by the Federal High Court regarding an alleged N3.5 billion fraud case against Melrose General Services Limited.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released over the weekend and signed by his Head of Media, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision, asserting that it vindicates his earlier stance that the case was politically motivated.

The case, which implicated Saraki due to his alleged connection to Melrose General Services, was viewed by Saraki as a proxy war aimed at undermining his political career and reputation. Saraki emphasized that the legal battle was part of a larger scheme to persecute him, particularly due to his political ascendancy during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Supreme Court’s ruling, delivered on Friday, June 7, saw the panel led by Justice Akomaye Agim overturning the judgments of the lower courts and ruling in favor of Melrose General Services. Saraki took to social media to express his gratitude for the verdict, stating that it reaffirms his innocence.

Furthermore, Saraki denounced the allegations of “Paris Club Fraud” as a smokescreen designed to weaken his office, tarnish his reputation, and undermine Nigeria’s democratic institutions. He commended the judiciary for upholding justice and called for fairness in the fight against corruption.

The former Senate President concluded by expressing gratitude to the judiciary and advocating for the promotion of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Howard University Revokes Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Honorary Degree Following Assault Video
Next article
Air Peace Extends Lagos-London Flight Schedule to March 2025**
Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Passes N98.5 Billion Supplementary Budget for FCT

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
The House of Representatives has passed the 2024 supplementary...

Senate Passes Bill for 300% Increase in Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Benefits

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  The Senate has passed a bill seeking to substantially...

Tinubu Names Roads in Abuja After Chinua Achebe, JP Clark

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
President Bola Tinubu has underscored his administration's commitment to...

Air Peace Extends Lagos-London Flight Schedule to March 2025**

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  Air Peace, the largest airline in West Africa, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Passes N98.5 Billion Supplementary Budget for FCT

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
The House of Representatives has passed the 2024 supplementary...

Senate Passes Bill for 300% Increase in Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Benefits

Data & News Analysis 0
  The Senate has passed a bill seeking to substantially...

Tinubu Names Roads in Abuja After Chinua Achebe, JP Clark

Election Views 0
President Bola Tinubu has underscored his administration's commitment to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Passes N98.5 Billion Supplementary Budget for FCT

Bisi Adele - 0