Court Overturns Lower Court’s Verdict, Exonerates Saraki in N3.5 Billion Fraud Case

Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the former President of the 8th Senate, has hailed the recent Supreme Court judgment, which overturned a 2018 decision by the Federal High Court regarding an alleged N3.5 billion fraud case against Melrose General Services Limited.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released over the weekend and signed by his Head of Media, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision, asserting that it vindicates his earlier stance that the case was politically motivated.

The case, which implicated Saraki due to his alleged connection to Melrose General Services, was viewed by Saraki as a proxy war aimed at undermining his political career and reputation. Saraki emphasized that the legal battle was part of a larger scheme to persecute him, particularly due to his political ascendancy during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Supreme Court’s ruling, delivered on Friday, June 7, saw the panel led by Justice Akomaye Agim overturning the judgments of the lower courts and ruling in favor of Melrose General Services. Saraki took to social media to express his gratitude for the verdict, stating that it reaffirms his innocence.

Furthermore, Saraki denounced the allegations of “Paris Club Fraud” as a smokescreen designed to weaken his office, tarnish his reputation, and undermine Nigeria’s democratic institutions. He commended the judiciary for upholding justice and called for fairness in the fight against corruption.

The former Senate President concluded by expressing gratitude to the judiciary and advocating for the promotion of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.