British TV Presenter Michael Mosley Found Dead on Greek Island

ATHENS/SYMI, Greece, June 9 (Reuters) – British TV presenter Michael Mosley has been discovered deceased in a rocky area of Symi, days after he went missing during a stroll on the Greek island, local officials and police informed Reuters.

The 67-year-old advocate for healthy living, renowned for his presence on British television over two decades, was located on Sunday morning, concluding a four-day search effort involving aircraft, drones, and sniffer dogs.

“It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind, and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much,” expressed Mosley’s wife in a statement released on her behalf.

Police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou confirmed that the body of an individual believed to be Mosley was discovered in the area of Agia Marina, north of the village of Pedi and opposite the northeast beach of Agios Nikolaos, where Mosley embarked on his walk.

“It is certainly him,” stated deputy mayor Nikitas Grillis, awaiting formal identification of the body, which was found amidst rocky terrain, close to the sea and near a beach bar.

The body was transported to the neighboring Dodecanese island of Rhodes for further examination, following the exclusion of foul play by a coroner at the scene who could not ascertain the precise cause of death.

Symi Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas recounted that the discovery was made after he and others, including journalists from state TV channel ERT, surveyed the area from a vessel.

“He was found 10 meters away from the sea, 10-15 meters from his destination, the beach of Agia Marina, between a fence and a path,” Papakalodoukas detailed, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the circumstances.

Mosley, vacationing with his wife, was last seen alive at 1:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) on Wednesday. His children arrived on Symi on Friday following his disappearance.

Mosley’s contributions to television, including appearances on BBC series “Trust Me, I’m a Doctor,” “The One Show,” and ITV’s “This Morning,” garnered widespread recognition and tributes from colleagues and public figures.

“Absolutely devastating news,” lamented celebrity chef Jamie Oliver on Instagram. “He did such a lot of good for public health with his TV shows and research.”