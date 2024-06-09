Air Peace Extends Lagos-London Flight Schedule to March 2025**

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Air Peace, the largest airline in West Africa, has announced the extension of its flight schedule for the Lagos-London-Lagos route, now allowing bookings until March 2025. Since its inception on March 30, 2024, the London route, operated by Air Peace’s Boeing 777, has garnered popularity among both business and leisure travelers.

Passengers on this route enjoy premium seating, delectable intercontinental meals, and generous luggage allowances, enhancing their travel experience. In a recent press release, the airline expressed its enthusiasm about the extended booking availability, stating that it offers travelers planning trips between Nigeria and London during the festive season the opportunity to secure their flights well in advance.

With a commitment to delivering exceptional service and seamless connectivity, Air Peace aims to provide passengers with more options and convenience through this extended schedule. Furthermore, the airline’s summer promo allows passengers in Nigeria to seamlessly connect to London from all Air Peace domestic destinations, while London-bound passengers can easily access various locations in Nigeria via Lagos.

With a network encompassing 21 domestic routes, 10 regional routes, and 7 international destinations, Air Peace continues to lead Nigeria’s aviation industry. The airline’s expanding fleet, which includes over 30 aircraft, now features 5 brand new Embraer 195-E2s, with a recent firm order placed for 5 new Embraer 175s, ensuring enhanced comfort and safety for travelers.