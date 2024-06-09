2027 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Join Atiku in PDP Amidst Internal Crisis, Labour Party Insists

Labour Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, has declared that the party will prevent its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from joining the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), despite the ongoing internal crisis.

Speaking on Channels Television, Arabambi emphasized that the Labour Party is seeking a political solution to its internal issues to ensure that Obi does not align with Atiku Abubakar for the 2027 presidential election.

“Politically, we will not allow the crisis to fester for long and we will not allow Peter Obi to join Atiku,” Arabambi stated. “We knew their plan, which is why we need to explore a political solution among ourselves.”

Speculation arose that Peter Obi was considering leaving the Labour Party for the PDP after a meeting with the former vice president, fueling predictions from political analysts that the two might join forces to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Addressing the legal disputes within the Labour Party, Arabambi commented on the recent FCT High Court ruling that ordered Julius Abure and two others to stop presenting themselves as national officers of the party. He noted that actions taken by Abure from March 2023 to March 2024 are considered null and void following the Court of Appeal’s decision in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi reaffirmed his commitment to the Labour Party, denying rumors of his plans to defect to the PDP after his closed-door meeting with Atiku Abubakar.

Arabambi’s remarks highlight the Labour Party’s efforts to maintain unity and prevent any defection that could weaken their position ahead of the next presidential election.