Zimbabwean President Hails Russia as “Consistent Global Ally” at St. Petersburg Forum

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa lauded President Vladimir Putin as “my dear brother” and emphasized Russia’s unwavering support for Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa, sharing the stage with Putin, praised Russia for its defense of independence and territorial integrity. He underscored Zimbabwe’s view of the Russian Federation as a steadfast global ally, emphasizing unity, adaptability, and innovation as key strengths.

Addressing the forum, Mnangagwa criticized what he described as the West’s hegemonic tendencies, which he argued undermine the sovereign equality of nations, justice, and fairness.

He called for an end to sanctions on Zimbabwe, attributing them to the country’s efforts to reclaim land for its people. Despite challenges, Mnangagwa affirmed Zimbabwe’s readiness for business opportunities.