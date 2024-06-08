Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Zimbabwean President Hails Russia as “Consistent Global Ally” at St. Petersburg Forum

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa lauded President Vladimir Putin as “my dear brother” and emphasized Russia’s unwavering support for Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa, sharing the stage with Putin, praised Russia for its defense of independence and territorial integrity. He underscored Zimbabwe’s view of the Russian Federation as a steadfast global ally, emphasizing unity, adaptability, and innovation as key strengths.

Addressing the forum, Mnangagwa criticized what he described as the West’s hegemonic tendencies, which he argued undermine the sovereign equality of nations, justice, and fairness.

He called for an end to sanctions on Zimbabwe, attributing them to the country’s efforts to reclaim land for its people. Despite challenges, Mnangagwa affirmed Zimbabwe’s readiness for business opportunities.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
U.S., British, Canadian, or Belgian citizens among suspects on trial in Congo after thwarted coup
Next article
Nigeria to Procure 3.5 Million Electricity Meters to Boost Power Sector Revenue
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Naija247news Naija247news -
Reacting to the economic landscape in Africa, investors express...

“Innovative Solutions to Fundamental Needs: African Startups Disrupt Healthcare Access”

The Editor The Editor -
In a bid to address fundamental health needs often...

“Investing in Africa: Easy Entry, Hard Exit, Say Top Investment Managers”

The Editor The Editor -
Despite Africa's abundant natural resources, its presence in the...

“Impact Investing: Investors Perspectives on Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies Revealed”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Skeptical Investor Perspective: "Impact investing is nonsense. It's a distraction...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Investing 0
Reacting to the economic landscape in Africa, investors express...

“Innovative Solutions to Fundamental Needs: African Startups Disrupt Healthcare Access”

News 0
In a bid to address fundamental health needs often...

“Investing in Africa: Easy Entry, Hard Exit, Say Top Investment Managers”

The Big Read 0
Despite Africa's abundant natural resources, its presence in the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Naija247news - 0