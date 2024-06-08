Menu
U.S., British, Canadian, or Belgian citizens among suspects on trial in Congo after thwarted coup

Court in DR Congo Begins Trial for Alleged Coup Plotters, Including Foreign Nationals

On Friday in Kinshasa, over 50 defendants, six of whom hold U.S., British, Canadian, or Belgian citizenship, stood trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo, facing charges related to a failed coup attempt and other serious offenses, some punishable by death.

The incident occurred when armed individuals briefly seized an office of the presidency in Kinshasa on May 19, led by Christian Malanga, a Congolese politician based in the United States, who was subsequently killed by security forces.

Among the defendants are Marcel Malanga, the 22-year-old son of Christian Malanga, two other U.S. citizens, and three individuals holding foreign passports, all with Congolese heritage.

The military trial commenced under a tent within the confines of Ndolo military prison on the outskirts of Kinshasa. The defendants, clad in blue and yellow prison-issued attire, stood before the judge as charges were brought against them.

The charges include illegal possession of arms, conspiracy to commit crimes, terrorism, and attempts to destabilize state institutions, offenses that carry severe penalties such as death or lengthy imprisonment.

Although the defendants were formally identified and the charges read, they were not required to enter a plea during the initial proceedings.

In March, Congo reinstated the death penalty, citing treachery and espionage in recurring armed conflicts as justifications.

Richard Bondo, a lawyer representing one of the U.S. detainees, Benjamin Zalman-Polun, emphasized the presumption of innocence and cautioned against premature discussions regarding extradition.

