Tripartite Committee Recommends N62,000 Minimum Wage, Labor Unions Insist on N250,000

The tripartite committee set up by President Bola Tinubu’s administration has recommended a new national minimum wage of N62,000 after their meeting on Friday night. The committee, which includes representatives from the Nigerian government, state governments, and the private sector, has submitted this recommendation to the President for review and possible approval.

However, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have rejected the new recommendation, insisting on a minimum wage of N250,000. The 36 state governors previously stated that setting the minimum wage at N60,000 or above is unsustainable, warning it could force many states to borrow to meet salary obligations.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress had initiated an indefinite strike on Monday, rejecting the federal government’s N60,000 offer. They agreed to relax the strike for one week to allow further negotiations after the federal government promised to consider increasing the wage from N60,000.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Hajiya Halimah Salihu Ahmed, the governors expressed concern that an unsustainable minimum wage would drain state resources, leaving nothing for development. The NGF urged all parties to consider a sustainable and realistic agreement that accommodates all socioeconomic variables and is fair to all segments of society.