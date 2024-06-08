Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Tripartite Committee Recommends N62,000 Minimum Wage, Labor Unions Insist on N250,000

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The tripartite committee set up by President Bola Tinubu’s administration has recommended a new national minimum wage of N62,000 after their meeting on Friday night. The committee, which includes representatives from the Nigerian government, state governments, and the private sector, has submitted this recommendation to the President for review and possible approval.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

However, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have rejected the new recommendation, insisting on a minimum wage of N250,000. The 36 state governors previously stated that setting the minimum wage at N60,000 or above is unsustainable, warning it could force many states to borrow to meet salary obligations.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress had initiated an indefinite strike on Monday, rejecting the federal government’s N60,000 offer. They agreed to relax the strike for one week to allow further negotiations after the federal government promised to consider increasing the wage from N60,000.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Hajiya Halimah Salihu Ahmed, the governors expressed concern that an unsustainable minimum wage would drain state resources, leaving nothing for development. The NGF urged all parties to consider a sustainable and realistic agreement that accommodates all socioeconomic variables and is fair to all segments of society.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
APC Chairman Ganduje and Family to Be Served via Newspapers Over Bribery Charges
Next article
Tripartite Committee Nearing Agreement on New National Minimum Wage, Says Imo Governor
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tripartite Committee Nearing Agreement on New National Minimum Wage, Says Imo Governor

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has announced that the...

APC Chairman Ganduje and Family to Be Served via Newspapers Over Bribery Charges

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Justice Amina Adamu of Kano State High Court 7...

Nigeria’s CBN Denies Reports of License Revocation for Unity, Keystone, and Polaris Banks

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted claims...

Senate Halts N98.5 Billion FCT Supplementary Budget Due to Lack of Details

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Senate on Wednesday paused the N98.5 billion Federal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tripartite Committee Nearing Agreement on New National Minimum Wage, Says Imo Governor

Tinubunomics Policies 0
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has announced that the...

APC Chairman Ganduje and Family to Be Served via Newspapers Over Bribery Charges

Political parties 0
Justice Amina Adamu of Kano State High Court 7...

Nigeria’s CBN Denies Reports of License Revocation for Unity, Keystone, and Polaris Banks

Banking institutions 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted claims...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tripartite Committee Nearing Agreement on New National Minimum Wage, Says Imo...

Gbenga Samson - 0