Tinubunomics Policies

Tripartite Committee Nearing Agreement on New National Minimum Wage, Says Imo Governor

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has announced that the Tripartite Committee on the minimum wage, of which he is a member, is close to reaching an agreement on a new national minimum wage.

Emerging from the committee’s marathon meeting on Friday in Abuja, which lasted over 12 hours, Uzodimma expressed optimism about the progress made.

“We had very fruitful deliberations. This is a technical subcommittee of a larger committee, and at our level, we have reached near consensus. By the time we move to the plenary, we expect to have a complete agreement, and then the media can be properly briefed. As it stands now, we are in a much better position,” Uzodimma stated.

According to PUNCH, the committee has completed their unit meetings and will now proceed to the plenary to harmonize their decisions and hopefully finalize a figure for the new minimum wage.

Organized labor had rejected the initial N60,000 proposal and launched a nationwide strike on Monday. The strike was suspended on Tuesday after the Nigerian government promised to negotiate a higher minimum wage.

The current meeting, the fifth since the suspension of the industrial action, is being held behind closed doors at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja. Key committee members in attendance include the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, a representative from the Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

Tripartite Committee Recommends N62,000 Minimum Wage, Labor Unions Insist on N250,000
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

