Senate Halts N98.5 Billion FCT Supplementary Budget Due to Lack of Details

The Senate on Wednesday paused the N98.5 billion Federal Capital Territory (FCT) supplementary appropriation Bill for 2024, citing insufficient details on the sourcing and allocation of the funds.

Sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, the bill was introduced for consideration and a second reading during the plenary session. Bamidele argued that the budget was essential to complete ongoing infrastructure projects in the FCT but did not provide a specific breakdown of how the funds would be utilized.

Osita Isunazo, the lawmaker representing Imo West, acknowledged the progress of ongoing projects in the FCT but emphasized the need for more detailed information. Similarly, Senator Sani Musa of Niger East noted that the bill’s presentation violated traditional procedures for money bills, which require a detailed breakdown of expenditures, revenue sources, and previous budget performance.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio agreed with the observations, stating the bill lacked necessary details for the Senate to proceed with the debate. When put to a voice vote, the majority voted against reading the bill for the second time, causing a minor uproar.

Bamidele approached the Senate President but later conceded that the bill did not provide sufficient information for a proper debate. Consequently, the bill was stepped down until a detailed breakdown is provided.