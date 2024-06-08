Menu
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

Senate Halts N98.5 Billion FCT Supplementary Budget Due to Lack of Details

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Senate on Wednesday paused the N98.5 billion Federal Capital Territory (FCT) supplementary appropriation Bill for 2024, citing insufficient details on the sourcing and allocation of the funds.

Sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, the bill was introduced for consideration and a second reading during the plenary session. Bamidele argued that the budget was essential to complete ongoing infrastructure projects in the FCT but did not provide a specific breakdown of how the funds would be utilized.

Osita Isunazo, the lawmaker representing Imo West, acknowledged the progress of ongoing projects in the FCT but emphasized the need for more detailed information. Similarly, Senator Sani Musa of Niger East noted that the bill’s presentation violated traditional procedures for money bills, which require a detailed breakdown of expenditures, revenue sources, and previous budget performance.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio agreed with the observations, stating the bill lacked necessary details for the Senate to proceed with the debate. When put to a voice vote, the majority voted against reading the bill for the second time, causing a minor uproar.

Bamidele approached the Senate President but later conceded that the bill did not provide sufficient information for a proper debate. Consequently, the bill was stepped down until a detailed breakdown is provided.

Tigran Gambaryan has a case to answer, Nigeria Yells Back at US Lawmakers
Nigeria’s CBN Denies Reports of License Revocation for Unity, Keystone, and Polaris Banks
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

