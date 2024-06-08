Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“Niger’s Repeal of Migration Law Spurs Surge in Northward Travel”

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

AGADEZ, Niger (Reuters) – In Agadez, a town in northern Niger known as a Sahara gateway, a scene unfolds at the bus station: masked men board a pickup truck bound for Libya, chanting “Italy, Italy!” as they cling to wooden poles for stability.

Since Niger’s military leaders overturned a law criminalizing assistance to migrants last November, routes like this one to Libya have seen an uptick in activity. Weekly convoys now include vehicles heading northward with Nigerien security forces, replacing the circuitous desert paths once used to avoid detection.

The surge in migrant flows has been notable. March witnessed over 128,790 migrants departing Niger, marking a 68% increase from the previous year, as per Reuters calculations based on data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Accompanying this trend is a decline in the cost of smuggling services from Niger to Libya, dropping to about $170 per person from $500 previously, reports the IOM.

While the reversal of the law sparked concern in Europe, migration experts and organizations caution against alarmist rhetoric. Data from the central Mediterranean route does not show a corresponding rise in arrivals, with arrivals actually down 62% from January to April, according to Frontex, the EU border agency.

Flavio di Giacomo, spokesperson for the IOM, stresses that the situation does not constitute an “immigration emergency,” emphasizing that arrivals via North Africa are not expected to surge significantly.

Nonetheless, Libya and Tunisia have intensified efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean, bolstered by EU funding aimed at curbing migration. The EU committed 800 million euros across North Africa until 2024 to address the issue.

However, navigating through Libya poses considerable challenges for migrants, with security forces and militia groups presenting obstacles. Many migrants become stranded in the country, facing exploitation and abuse at the hands of criminal organizations.

The repeal of the law in Niger has reshaped migration dynamics in the region, leading to an increase in northward movement. Observations suggest a spike in vehicle departures from Niger to Libya and Algeria, with local NGOs noting a surge in migration activity.

As a result, Libya has seen a rise in migrant numbers, reaching 719,064 as of February 2024, according to the IOM. Yet, the harsh realities migrants encounter in Libya underscore the complex and perilous journey many undertake in pursuit of better opportunities.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria to Procure 3.5 Million Electricity Meters to Boost Power Sector Revenue
Next article
African Development Bank Urges Swift Debt Restructuring and Increased Aid Amid Pandemic Fallout
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Naija247news Naija247news -
Reacting to the economic landscape in Africa, investors express...

“Innovative Solutions to Fundamental Needs: African Startups Disrupt Healthcare Access”

The Editor The Editor -
In a bid to address fundamental health needs often...

“Investing in Africa: Easy Entry, Hard Exit, Say Top Investment Managers”

The Editor The Editor -
Despite Africa's abundant natural resources, its presence in the...

“Impact Investing: Investors Perspectives on Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies Revealed”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Skeptical Investor Perspective: "Impact investing is nonsense. It's a distraction...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Investing 0
Reacting to the economic landscape in Africa, investors express...

“Innovative Solutions to Fundamental Needs: African Startups Disrupt Healthcare Access”

News 0
In a bid to address fundamental health needs often...

“Investing in Africa: Easy Entry, Hard Exit, Say Top Investment Managers”

The Big Read 0
Despite Africa's abundant natural resources, its presence in the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Naija247news - 0