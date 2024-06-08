“Niger’s Repeal of Migration Law Spurs Surge in Northward Travel”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

AGADEZ, Niger (Reuters) – In Agadez, a town in northern Niger known as a Sahara gateway, a scene unfolds at the bus station: masked men board a pickup truck bound for Libya, chanting “Italy, Italy!” as they cling to wooden poles for stability.

Since Niger’s military leaders overturned a law criminalizing assistance to migrants last November, routes like this one to Libya have seen an uptick in activity. Weekly convoys now include vehicles heading northward with Nigerien security forces, replacing the circuitous desert paths once used to avoid detection.

The surge in migrant flows has been notable. March witnessed over 128,790 migrants departing Niger, marking a 68% increase from the previous year, as per Reuters calculations based on data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Accompanying this trend is a decline in the cost of smuggling services from Niger to Libya, dropping to about $170 per person from $500 previously, reports the IOM.

While the reversal of the law sparked concern in Europe, migration experts and organizations caution against alarmist rhetoric. Data from the central Mediterranean route does not show a corresponding rise in arrivals, with arrivals actually down 62% from January to April, according to Frontex, the EU border agency.

Flavio di Giacomo, spokesperson for the IOM, stresses that the situation does not constitute an “immigration emergency,” emphasizing that arrivals via North Africa are not expected to surge significantly.

Nonetheless, Libya and Tunisia have intensified efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean, bolstered by EU funding aimed at curbing migration. The EU committed 800 million euros across North Africa until 2024 to address the issue.

However, navigating through Libya poses considerable challenges for migrants, with security forces and militia groups presenting obstacles. Many migrants become stranded in the country, facing exploitation and abuse at the hands of criminal organizations.

The repeal of the law in Niger has reshaped migration dynamics in the region, leading to an increase in northward movement. Observations suggest a spike in vehicle departures from Niger to Libya and Algeria, with local NGOs noting a surge in migration activity.

As a result, Libya has seen a rise in migrant numbers, reaching 719,064 as of February 2024, according to the IOM. Yet, the harsh realities migrants encounter in Libya underscore the complex and perilous journey many undertake in pursuit of better opportunities.