Nigeria Aims for $4.4 Billion Annual Savings by Replacing 20% of Petrol with Compressed Natural Gas

In a strategic move to boost domestic gas supply, the Federal Government’s Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PCNGi) aims to convert approximately one million vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). This initiative is expected to save Nigeria about $4.4 billion annually in petrol importation costs.

PCNGi has projected that an investment of around $890 million will be necessary to develop the infrastructure needed for this alternative fuel. During a presentation at a Co-Creation Session on the Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS) in Abuja, Engr. Zayyan Tambari, the Coordinator of Regulations, Compliance, and Facilitation for PCNGi, highlighted the government’s goal to replace 20 percent of the current daily petrol consumption of 50 million litres with CNG.

Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), emphasized the government’s commitment to maximizing the benefits of Nigeria’s gas resources. Represented by Engr. Abel Nsa, Mr. Ekpo underscored the importance of ensuring safe usage of CNG in vehicles, requiring specific materials and tools across the value chain.

“We need to address safety issues in the use of CNG. Education and specific tools and materials are essential as we transition,” Ekpo stated. He drew parallels to the economic impact of mobile phone adoption during President Obasanjo’s tenure, suggesting a similar transformative potential for CNG.

Engr. Ogbugo Ukoha, Executive Director of Distribution System, Storage, and Retailing Infrastructure at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), revealed that the agency has gazetted two regulations focused on the technical framework and specifications for developing gas retailing infrastructures and fuel quality standards.

Ukoha also mentioned that NMDPRA is encouraging petrol station owners to install CNG dispensing points. Additionally, new licenses for petrol stations will now require CNG dispensing facilities.

“The Authority is also engaging stakeholders to mandate the conversion of fuel trucks and fleet owners to CNG, given the high cost of diesel,” Ukoha added.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader strategy to ensure Nigeria reaps the full economic benefits of its abundant gas resources while promoting a cleaner, more sustainable fuel option.