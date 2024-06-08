Menu
“Nigerians Demand 50% Refunds for Visa Denials as EU Earns €3.4M from Schengen Rejections”

"Nigerians Demand 50% Refunds as EU Earns €3.4M from Schengen Visa Rejections

Nigerians are calling on the Tinubu Administration to enact laws that would require a 50% refund of visa application fees for applicants whose visas are denied.

According to Schengen visa statistics reported by EUobserver, Nigerians spent a total of €3,435,200 on Schengen visa applications in 2023, only to have their applications rejected.

The report revealed that the European Union (EU) earned €3,435,200 from rejected Schengen visa applications from Nigeria alone in 2023. Globally, EU governments accumulated €130 million from rejected Schengen visa applications, with African and Asian countries bearing 90% of the costs.

African countries, particularly West African nations like Ghana, Senegal, and Nigeria, are disproportionately affected, with rejection rates ranging from 40-50%. The financial burden extends beyond the application fees, as applicants also incur expenses related to missed business and leisure opportunities, as well as costs associated with legal advice and private agencies involved in the visa application process.

Marta Foresti, founder of LAGO Collective and senior visiting fellow at the Overseas Development Institute, emphasized the tangible consequences of visa inequality, stating that the world’s poorest bear the brunt of these costs. She likened the costs of rejected visas to “reverse remittances,” where money flows from poor to rich countries. Foresti called for a shift in discourse to acknowledge and address these hidden costs associated with aid and migration discussions.

