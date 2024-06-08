NDLEA, centre partner on campaign against drug abuse

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa with the Executive Director, Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA) detox centre in Abuja

June 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA) detox centre have strengthened partnership on the campaign against drug abuse, treatment and rehabilitation of drug users.

The NDLEA Chairman, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa said this when the Executive Director of the rehabilitation centre paid a courtesy visit to the agency on Friday in Abuja.

Marwa was represented by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi.

According to NAN, the VGADA detox centre which is a rehabilitation facility in Abuja is organising a National Youth Conference on Drug Abuse for Youths on June 28.

Marwa said that the agency had partnered other organisations that have or operate, private run treatment and rehabilitation centers like VGADA Detox centre.

He said that the agency had gone further to see how other states could be mobilised to support rehabilitated and treated people with skills acquisition as well as getting them reintegrated to the society.

According to him, So one of the things we do in drug demand reduction is to bring help to those who need help and those who need treatment.

“We choose to raise awareness first, because prevention is better than cure. So when the people know about the dangers of what they are about to abuse or what they are abusing, then they may likely restrain themselves.

“And that way, they would have prevented themselves from going into harmful way and also, for those that are already abusing these illicit substances, again, we also have a responsibility to provide help for them.

“And that’s why we have treatment and counseling centers across the country. We have 30 of them across our Commands,’’ he said.

Marwa said that one of the things the agency had also introduced in addressing drug demand reduction for those who may be afraid of stigmatisation or being judged was the toll free helpline 080010203040.

He said that drug abusers tends to be scared of arrests adding that there were a lot of them who were afraid to go out to a treatment centre to seek for help.

“One of the things the agency had also done to encourage them to seek help is setting up a call center with a toll free helpline, 0800 10203040.

“With that helpline, anybody can sit in the comfort of their homes in any part of the country, make a call to the toll free helpline.

“And there at the other end, we have our experts like counsellors, Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Psychotherapists among others to assist these people.

“If they check and realise some of them need to be sent or refered to rehabilitation centre, they do so and also follow up in the course of their treatment,’’ he said.

Speaking on the forthcoming National Youths Conference on drug abuse by VGADA, Marwa commended the centre for the good work and initiatives done so far in ensuring proper treatment and rehabilitation of drug users in Nigeria.

He said, “I want to give thumbs up to VGADA for the initiative. This is not their first in this regard, they have been working and partnering with the agency to advance the course of better or public health.

“We are happy they are doing this again to bring the youths together at a conference to teach them all they need to know concerning drug abuse and to guide them on dangers of substance abuse.(www.naija247news.com).