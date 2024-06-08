Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

NDLEA, centre partner on campaign against drug abuse

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa with the Executive Director, Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA) detox centre in Abuja

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

June 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA) detox centre have strengthened partnership on the campaign against drug abuse, treatment and rehabilitation of drug users.

The NDLEA Chairman, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa said this when the Executive Director of the rehabilitation centre paid a courtesy visit to the agency on Friday in Abuja.

Marwa was represented by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi.

According to NAN, the VGADA detox centre which is a rehabilitation facility in Abuja is organising a National Youth Conference on Drug Abuse for Youths on June 28.

Marwa said that the agency had partnered other organisations that have or operate, private run treatment and rehabilitation centers like VGADA Detox centre.

He said that the agency had gone further to see how other states could be mobilised to support rehabilitated and treated people with skills acquisition as well as getting them reintegrated to the society.

According to him, So one of the things we do in drug demand reduction is to bring help to those who need help and those who need treatment.

“We choose to raise awareness first, because prevention is better than cure. So when the people know about the dangers of what they are about to abuse or what they are abusing, then they may likely restrain themselves.

“And that way, they would have prevented themselves from going into harmful way and also, for those that are already abusing these illicit substances, again, we also have a responsibility to provide help for them.

“And that’s why we have treatment and counseling centers across the country. We have 30 of them across our Commands,’’ he said.

Marwa said that one of the things the agency had also introduced in addressing drug demand reduction for those who may be afraid of stigmatisation or being judged was the toll free helpline 080010203040.

He said that drug abusers tends to be scared of arrests adding that there were a lot of them who were afraid to go out to a treatment centre to seek for help.

“One of the things the agency had also done to encourage them to seek help is setting up a call center with a toll free helpline, 0800 10203040.

“With that helpline, anybody can sit in the comfort of their homes in any part of the country, make a call to the toll free helpline.

“And there at the other end, we have our experts like counsellors, Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Psychotherapists among others to assist these people.

“If they check and realise some of them need to be sent or refered to rehabilitation centre, they do so and also follow up in the course of their treatment,’’ he said.

Speaking on the forthcoming National Youths Conference on drug abuse by VGADA, Marwa commended the centre for the good work and initiatives done so far in ensuring proper treatment and rehabilitation of drug users in Nigeria.

He said, “I want to give thumbs up to VGADA for the initiative. This is not their first in this regard, they have been working and partnering with the agency to advance the course of better or public health.

“We are happy they are doing this again to bring the youths together at a conference to teach them all they need to know concerning drug abuse and to guide them on dangers of substance abuse.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Aims for $4.4 Billion Annual Savings by Replacing 20% of Petrol with Compressed Natural Gas
Next article
Kano farmers laud FG, partners for providing climate-resilient crops
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Naija247news Naija247news -
Reacting to the economic landscape in Africa, investors express...

“Innovative Solutions to Fundamental Needs: African Startups Disrupt Healthcare Access”

The Editor The Editor -
In a bid to address fundamental health needs often...

“Investing in Africa: Easy Entry, Hard Exit, Say Top Investment Managers”

The Editor The Editor -
Despite Africa's abundant natural resources, its presence in the...

“Impact Investing: Investors Perspectives on Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies Revealed”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Skeptical Investor Perspective: "Impact investing is nonsense. It's a distraction...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Investing 0
Reacting to the economic landscape in Africa, investors express...

“Innovative Solutions to Fundamental Needs: African Startups Disrupt Healthcare Access”

News 0
In a bid to address fundamental health needs often...

“Investing in Africa: Easy Entry, Hard Exit, Say Top Investment Managers”

The Big Read 0
Despite Africa's abundant natural resources, its presence in the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Naija247news - 0