Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financial Markets

Market Recap: NGX-ASI Faces Mixed Performance Amid Sectoral Shifts

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In the past week, the Nigerian stock market exhibited mixed performance, with notable gains and losses across various stocks. The NGX-All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.08%, closing at 99,222.33 points, reflecting a cautious market sentiment despite some promising movements within specific sectors.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Top Gainers:

1. RT Briscoe (RTBRISCOE): Closed at ₦0.60, up from ₦0.48, marking a significant 25.0% increase.
2. Oando (OANDO): Rose by 23.7%, closing at ₦14.60 from ₦11.80.
3. Eterna (ETERNA): Increased by 22.4%, reaching ₦15.00 from ₦12.25.
4. Deap Capital (DEAPCAP): Up 20.0%, closing at ₦0.48 from ₦0.40.
5. Red Star Express (REDSTAREX): Recorded a 15.7% gain, closing at ₦3.90 from ₦3.37.
6. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI): Rose 12.0%, from ₦21.30 to ₦23.85.
7.Custodian Investment (CUSTODIAN): Increased by 10.5%, closing at ₦10.50 from ₦9.50.
8. Presco (PRESCO): Gained 10.0%, closing at ₦293.90 from ₦267.20.
9. International Breweries (INTBREW): Up 9.6%, maintaining a steady ₦4.00.
10. NEM Insurance (NEM): Closed at ₦8.70, up 8.7% from ₦8.00.

Top Losers:

1. Unity Bank (UNITYBNK): Dropped 21.6%, closing at ₦1.20 from ₦1.53.
2. Sovereign Trust Insurance (SOVRENINS): Declined by 13.6%, closing at ₦0.38 from ₦0.44.
3. Transnational Corporation (TRANSCORP): Fell by 11.2%, closing at ₦10.30 from ₦11.60.
4. SUNU Assurances (SUNUASSUR): Decreased by 10.9%, closing at ₦1.15 from ₦1.29.
5. Prestige Assurance (PRESTIGE): Down 10.7%, closing at ₦0.50 from ₦0.56.
6. May & Baker Nigeria (MAYBAKER): Fell by 10.0%, closing at ₦6.03 from ₦6.70.
7. Tranzact International (ETRANZACT): Dropped 9.8%, closing at ₦5.05 from ₦5.60.
8. Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK): Decreased by 9.8%, closing at ₦9.20 from ₦10.20.
9. UPDC Plc (UPDC): Fell by 9.7%, closing at ₦1.21 from ₦1.34.
10. International Energy Insurance (INTENEGINS): Down 9.5%, closing at ₦1.53 from ₦1.69.

The sectoral performance was mixed, with the NGX-Insurance index leading the gainers with a 0.84% increase due to gains in stocks like CUSTODIAN and NEM. The NGX-Consumer Goods index followed, rising by 0.33% driven by positive price movements in PRESCO and INTBREW. In contrast, the NGX-Banking and NGX-Oil & Gas indices saw declines of 0.62% and 0.18%, respectively.

Looking ahead, market analysts expect a mixed trend driven by profit-taking activities, the publication of third-quarter earnings forecasts, and portfolio rebalancing. Investors are advised to focus on stocks with strong fundamentals to navigate the current market volatility.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NGX-ASI Eases Decline by 8bps w/w Amid Sell-Offs in Blue-chip Stocks
Next article
Investment Opportunities: Analyzing Potential in Key Nigerian Stocks
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Commodity Market Report: Weekly Performance and Trends

Naija247news Naija247news -
  As of June 7, 2024, the commodity markets have...

Investment Opportunities: Analyzing Potential in Key Nigerian Stocks

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian stock market has seen a mix of...

NGX-ASI Eases Decline by 8bps w/w Amid Sell-Offs in Blue-chip Stocks

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In the just-concluded week, the local bourse snapped a...

Easing the Squeeze: Analyzing Tinubu’s Govt Roadmap to Turning Nigeria’s Inflationary Tide in 2024

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The past week has been abuzz with news from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Commodity Market Report: Weekly Performance and Trends

Cassava 0
  As of June 7, 2024, the commodity markets have...

Investment Opportunities: Analyzing Potential in Key Nigerian Stocks

Financial Markets 0
The Nigerian stock market has seen a mix of...

NGX-ASI Eases Decline by 8bps w/w Amid Sell-Offs in Blue-chip Stocks

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
In the just-concluded week, the local bourse snapped a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Commodity Market Report: Weekly Performance and Trends

Naija247news - 0