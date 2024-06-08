Ghana Nears Debt Rework Agreement with Creditors, IMF Support Awaited

ACCRA/LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) – Ghana and its official creditors have reached key agreements on debt restructuring, with sources indicating that a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed imminently. This development, essential for accessing further International Monetary Fund (IMF) financing, marks a significant step as Ghana navigates through its severe economic challenges.

The provisional deal, initially brokered in January with government creditors such as China and France, aims to restructure $5.4 billion of debt, crucial for Ghana’s recovery from its most profound economic downturn in decades.

Upon the finalization of the MoU, the IMF’s executive board is poised to convene and greenlight a disbursement of $360 million under Ghana’s $3 billion bailout program, anticipated later this month.

According to informed sources, all substantial issues have been resolved, with the remaining process focusing on refining specific language. The signing of the document is expected within days.

Ghana’s Finance Ministry spokesperson has yet to provide comment on the matter.

Ghana’s default on most of its overseas debt in December 2022 amidst escalating servicing expenses mirrored similar post-COVID defaults seen in Zambia. This default has complicated Ghana’s quest for external funding and recovery from the ongoing economic crisis.

In line with Zambia, Ghana has engaged in debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework, aiming to streamline the process and include major bilateral lenders like China.

The recent successful restructuring of Zambia’s debt, following its pandemic-induced default, has spurred creditors and multilateral institutions to accelerate Ghana’s debt overhaul process, drawing lessons from Zambia’s lengthy journey out of default.

Ghana, having already restructured the bulk of its domestic debt, now turns its focus towards reaching agreements with holders of approximately $13 billion in international bonds.