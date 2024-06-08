Menu
Fire Guts Soap Factory In Anambra

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some properties have been destroyed in a fire outbreak that occurred at a soap factory and plastic waste dump site along Amanato Street, Ugwagba Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The cause of the fire incident has yet to be ascertained, but it was gathered that the fire started at about 1 am on Saturday before the arrival of the state firefighters.

An eyewitness and one of the workers at the factory said the fire and thick flames were noticed from a corner of the building and firefighters were immediately alerted.

He said some properties had been damaged before the arrival of the men of the state fire service, who battled to control the fire and prevented it from escalating to other structures around the premises.

The state Fire Service Chief, Chukwudi Chiketa, who confirmed the incident, said firefighters were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident at about 1:40 am on Saturday and they battled to contain the fire.

He said, “The Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call at 01:40 hours of today, Saturday, June 8, 2024, of a fire outbreak in mini soap factory and plastic waste dumping ground at Amanato Street, Ugwagba Obosi, in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“The firefighters and a fire truck were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident. They fought and contained the fire and prevented it from affecting a very closed-by four-storey building.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown. Also, no life was lost. The firemen departed the scene of a fire at 03:40 hours of today. Fire kills but it can be prevented.”

Recall that a fire incident had reportedly occurred at the top floor of a one-storey building inside GMO Company, situated at Atani road, by Uga junction, Okpoko, on Friday.(www.naija247news.com).

