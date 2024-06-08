Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investing

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

By: Naija247news

Date:

Reacting to the economic landscape in Africa, investors express skepticism about the prevailing trends in impact investing. They critique the disproportionate focus on technology, arguing that it often overlooks the essential provision of services and products. Moreover, the insistence on perfect ESG scores and high IRRs is deemed unrealistic and detrimental to project feasibility.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Concerns extend to the traditional fund structure, which investors believe is ill-suited for African markets due to limited exit opportunities and inadequate support for companies beyond capital infusion. In their view, impact investing sometimes sidelines core economic development efforts like export-led growth and tourism infrastructure, favoring initiatives that yield minimal tangible results.

Drawing parallels with the developmental paths of successful nations like China and Japan, investors question the efficacy of ESG and impact investing as catalysts for economic progress. Amidst these critiques, the resilience and innovation of Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem remain evident, underscoring its potential for growth amidst adversity.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Innovative Solutions to Fundamental Needs: African Startups Disrupt Healthcare Access”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Innovative Solutions to Fundamental Needs: African Startups Disrupt Healthcare Access”

The Editor The Editor -
In a bid to address fundamental health needs often...

“Investing in Africa: Easy Entry, Hard Exit, Say Top Investment Managers”

The Editor The Editor -
Despite Africa's abundant natural resources, its presence in the...

“Impact Investing: Investors Perspectives on Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies Revealed”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Skeptical Investor Perspective: "Impact investing is nonsense. It's a distraction...

Nigeria’s OmniRetail Tops FT’s List of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies

Naija247news Naija247news -
  OmniRetail, a Nigeria-based B2B ecommerce marketplace, has emerged as...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Innovative Solutions to Fundamental Needs: African Startups Disrupt Healthcare Access”

News 0
In a bid to address fundamental health needs often...

“Investing in Africa: Easy Entry, Hard Exit, Say Top Investment Managers”

The Big Read 0
Despite Africa's abundant natural resources, its presence in the...

“Impact Investing: Investors Perspectives on Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies Revealed”

The Big Read 0
Skeptical Investor Perspective: "Impact investing is nonsense. It's a distraction...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

“Innovative Solutions to Fundamental Needs: African Startups Disrupt Healthcare Access”

The Editor - 0