ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Reacting to the economic landscape in Africa, investors express skepticism about the prevailing trends in impact investing. They critique the disproportionate focus on technology, arguing that it often overlooks the essential provision of services and products. Moreover, the insistence on perfect ESG scores and high IRRs is deemed unrealistic and detrimental to project feasibility.

Concerns extend to the traditional fund structure, which investors believe is ill-suited for African markets due to limited exit opportunities and inadequate support for companies beyond capital infusion. In their view, impact investing sometimes sidelines core economic development efforts like export-led growth and tourism infrastructure, favoring initiatives that yield minimal tangible results.

Drawing parallels with the developmental paths of successful nations like China and Japan, investors question the efficacy of ESG and impact investing as catalysts for economic progress. Amidst these critiques, the resilience and innovation of Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem remain evident, underscoring its potential for growth amidst adversity.