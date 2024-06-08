Easing the Squeeze: Analyzing Tinubu’s Govt Roadmap to Turning Nigeria’s Inflationary Tide in 2024

The past week has been abuzz with news from the federal government of Nigeria, bringing a glimmer of hope for Nigerians with the development of the ‘Inflation Reduction and Price Stability Order’ framework. This initiative focuses on dry-season farming and irrigation clusters across major farming regions to facilitate year-round harvests. Although the document is yet to be signed, it holds significant promise for the country’s agricultural sector.

Over the past year, food prices in Nigeria have soared, driven by factors such as supply chain disruptions, currency depreciation, and the impact of climate change on agriculture. This has led to basic staples like rice, beans, and vegetables becoming increasingly unaffordable for the average Nigerian, stretching household budgets to their limits.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, food inflation remains a significant driver of the headline inflation index, reaching 40.53% year-on-year in April 2024, the highest level in almost two decades. This surge is attributed to rising prices of essential food items. The persistent rise in food prices stems from ongoing security concerns in food-growing regions across the country, logistical challenges in making farm produce available, and infrastructure deficits. The pass-through effect of currency depreciation on domestic food prices also significantly contributes to the soaring costs, further squeezing consumer pockets.

Despite this annual increase, food inflation moderated by 1.11 percentage points to 2.5% in April, down from 3.62% in March, due to decreases in the rate of price increases for items such as yam, water yam, Irish potatoes, beer, local beer, Milo, Bournvita, Nescafe, groundnut oil, palm oil, eggs, milk, soft drinks, spirits, and various fruits.

In response to these challenges, the Nigerian government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to tackle inflationary pressures in 2024. Central to this strategy is the planned six-month suspension of import duties, Value Added Tax (VAT), and other tariffs on staple food items, raw materials, and other direct inputs used for manufacturing, agricultural production inputs including fertilizers, seedlings, and chemicals, pharmaceutical products, poultry feeds, flour, and grains. Additionally, rice millers will be authorized to import paddy rice at zero duty and VAT for an initial six-month period to improve local supply and capacity utilization.

This ambitious agricultural reform program aims to boost domestic food production. Complementing this effort from the monetary side, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has implemented monetary policy tightening to control money supply and curb excessive inflation. By adjusting interest rates to 26.25% and enforcing stricter lending regulations, the CBN hopes to temper the rapid price increases seen in 2023 and so far in 2024.

Globally, inflation remains a pressing issue for governments and central banks. The Nigerian government’s efforts are part of broader measures to improve food security and availability while controlling inflation. The government is investing in modern farming techniques, providing subsidies for fertilizers and seeds, and improving rural infrastructure to ensure farmers can bring their produce to market more efficiently. Also, urban farming and agricultural innovations such as soilless and vertical farming will be promoted and incentivized. State and Local Government Councils are encouraged to invest in agriculture and support cooperative societies or similar association structures across the value chain while these cooperatives provide subsidized inputs, equipment, capacity development, and items such as seedlings, chemicals, CKD, and SKD for tractors.

While the government’s plans are ambitious, they aim to provide much-needed relief from the grip of inflation. These measures hold the potential to revive the hope of the average Nigerian and create a marketplace buzzing with prosperity and optimism once again. However, time will tell how effectively these initiatives will translate into tangible benefits for the populace. Nonetheless, the commitment to combating inflation represents a hopeful step towards economic stability and growth.