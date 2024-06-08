Menu
Political parties

APC Chairman Ganduje and Family to Be Served via Newspapers Over Bribery Charges

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Justice Amina Adamu of Kano State High Court 7 has authorized serving legal notices to APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife Hafsat, their son, and four others through publication in two national newspapers. This decision comes amid ongoing bribery and misappropriation charges.

In her ruling on Wednesday, Justice Adamu mandated that the defendants, including Ganduje, his family, and associates, receive notifications via substituted means due to challenges in direct service. The other defendants are Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, Lasage General Enterprises Limited, Abubakar Bawuro, and Jibrilla Muhammad. They face an eight-count charge involving bribery and the misappropriation of public funds amounting to billions of naira.

The case, initially before Justice Usman Na’abba at Kano High Court 4, was transferred to Court 7 under Justice Adamu’s jurisdiction. The Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) of Kano State brought the charges against Ganduje and his associates.

This order followed an application by Zahradeen Kofar-Mata, representing the state government, in place of lead prosecution counsel Ya’u Adamu Esq. The application was made after Nureini Jimoh, SAN, the sixth respondent’s counsel, challenged Adamu’s appearance, citing a specific fiat given for representation in financial crime cases.

Despite objections from Jimoh, Justice Adamu ruled in favor of the prosecution’s request to serve the defendants via newspaper publication. The court has adjourned the case until July 11, 2024, for further hearing, instructing all involved parties to present their respective fiats to the court.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan.

