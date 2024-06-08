Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

African Development Bank Urges Swift Debt Restructuring and Increased Aid Amid Pandemic Fallout

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

London, June 7 (Reuters) – Akin Adesina, head of the African Development Bank, called for expedited debt restructurings, improved lending terms, and a $25 billion injection into the Africa Development Fund to avert a lost decade for the continent.

In a speech at London’s Chatham House, Adesina highlighted Africa’s struggle with prolonged fiscal challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and global interest rate hikes. He emphasized the urgency for the G20 Common Framework to accelerate debt restructuring processes, cautioning against prolonged economic setbacks.

Adesina also urged replenishing the African Development Fund, citing the need for concessional financing to support vulnerable nations. Despite a record $8.9 billion commitment for the 2023-2025 financing cycle, he stressed the imperative for additional funding to address escalating debt distress.

While Zambia recently finalized debt restructuring under the Common Framework, Adesina criticized the prolonged nature of the process, citing the need for swifter resolutions. With Ghana, Ethiopia, and 22 other African countries facing debt distress, he emphasized the urgency of addressing mounting debt servicing payments, projected to reach $74 billion this year.

Adesina underscored the decline in concessional financing and emphasized the necessity of recalibrating the global financing system to better support Africa’s development needs. He advocated for reforms within the Common Framework and proposed expanding the Paris Club to facilitate faster dialogue and resolutions in addressing Africa’s debt challenges.

Highlighting shifts in Africa’s debt composition, Adesina emphasized the increased reliance on commercial lenders and bonds, underscoring the need for sustainable financing models to drive Africa’s development agenda.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Niger’s Repeal of Migration Law Spurs Surge in Northward Travel”
Next article
Benin Detains Five Niger Nationals Over Alleged Pipeline Terminal Intrusion Amid Export Dispute
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Naija247news Naija247news -
Reacting to the economic landscape in Africa, investors express...

“Innovative Solutions to Fundamental Needs: African Startups Disrupt Healthcare Access”

The Editor The Editor -
In a bid to address fundamental health needs often...

“Investing in Africa: Easy Entry, Hard Exit, Say Top Investment Managers”

The Editor The Editor -
Despite Africa's abundant natural resources, its presence in the...

“Impact Investing: Investors Perspectives on Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies Revealed”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Skeptical Investor Perspective: "Impact investing is nonsense. It's a distraction...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Investing 0
Reacting to the economic landscape in Africa, investors express...

“Innovative Solutions to Fundamental Needs: African Startups Disrupt Healthcare Access”

News 0
In a bid to address fundamental health needs often...

“Investing in Africa: Easy Entry, Hard Exit, Say Top Investment Managers”

The Big Read 0
Despite Africa's abundant natural resources, its presence in the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

ESG Perfection: Impact Investors’ Demand vs. Reality in African Traditional Markets

Naija247news - 0