UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) Continues to Benefit Nigeria

June 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, affirmed that the United Kingdom’s ambitious Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), launched last year, remains operational. The scheme offers Nigeria favorable trading terms, significantly reducing tariffs for over 3000 new products, as disclosed by Ndidiamaka Eze, Senior Affairs Officer at the British High Commission in Lagos.

Montgomery emphasized the UK’s commitment to enhancing bilateral trade relations with Nigeria through the DCTS, which facilitates duty-free access for various products including cocoa, plantain, olive oil, tomatoes, yam, shrimp, prawns, and cashew nuts. He highlighted the UK’s role as a proponent of free and fair trade globally.

The High Commissioner underscored that the DCTS supports Nigeria’s efforts to expand non-oil exports, leveraging trade to foster economic growth. He mentioned the availability of the Growth Gateway, an online platform offering technical support to enhance trade partnerships between Nigeria and the UK.

Montgomery also referenced the recently signed Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), aimed at addressing export challenges in detail to further boost economic and social development in both countries.

For more information on the UK’s trading scheme, Montgomery encouraged stakeholders to visit the Department for Business and Trade’s website and access country-specific guidance for Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com).