Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

U.S. Pursues $5.3 Mln in Recovery from BEC Scheme Involving Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Nigeria

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The United States has initiated a forfeiture action to recover approximately $5,315,746, believed to be proceeds from a business email compromise (BEC) scheme targeting a Massachusetts workers union and involving money laundering.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a statement from the United States District of Massachusetts, the fraudulently obtained funds were funneled through various intermediary bank accounts to a cryptocurrency exchange and bank accounts in Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Nigeria.

In January 2023, a Dorchester-based workers union received an email, appearing to be from an investment consulting firm, requesting a change in payment information. The email, however, was from a spoofed address with one letter altered to mimic the consulting firm’s legitimate email. The union subsequently transferred $6,400,000 to the fraudulent account.

The illicit funds were then moved through several intermediary accounts, with portions directed to a cryptocurrency exchange and bank accounts in multiple countries. Investigators traced the proceeds to seven U.S.-held bank accounts, which were seized by authorities.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy stated, “BEC fraud schemes present a serious threat to businesses and individuals nationwide, causing significant financial and emotional harm. Today’s civil forfeiture action demonstrates that reporting such misconduct to authorities can lead to recovery of stolen funds. We hope this action helps restore stability and justice for those impacted by fraud.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
PenOp Recommends Inflation-Indexed Bonds to Protect Pension Assets
Next article
Ex-Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Gospel Singer Arrested Again, Faces Cyberstalking Charges
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

State Governors Express Concerns Over Proposed N60,000 Minimum Wage

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The peace regarding the national minimum wage between organised...

Nigerian Ports Authority Implements New Export Policy, Reducing Truck Entry Time to Port by 40%

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
In a bid to streamline trade operations and enhance...

“Nigeria’s Q1 IGR: 21 States Struggle with Salaries as Lagos Tops with N275.9 Billion IGR”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
State Budget Performance Review Reveals Financial Strain on Salaries An...

Nigeria Investigates Trafficking of Teenage Girls to Ghana for Prostitution

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

State Governors Express Concerns Over Proposed N60,000 Minimum Wage

Data & News Analysis 0
The peace regarding the national minimum wage between organised...

Nigerian Ports Authority Implements New Export Policy, Reducing Truck Entry Time to Port by 40%

Maritime 0
In a bid to streamline trade operations and enhance...

“Nigeria’s Q1 IGR: 21 States Struggle with Salaries as Lagos Tops with N275.9 Billion IGR”

Budget & Fiscal Responsibility 0
State Budget Performance Review Reveals Financial Strain on Salaries An...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

State Governors Express Concerns Over Proposed N60,000 Minimum Wage

Gbenga Samson - 0